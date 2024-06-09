Key Takeaways Blue Prince is a new adventure game from Raw Fury and Dogubomb, tasking players with finding a mansion's secret 46th room.

The gameplay challenges players by having them plan where each room goes, each with their different condition, resetting each day.

A demo for the game will be available on Steam from June 10 to June 17.

Well, we've seen roguelike elements combined with action games, card games, strategy games, virtually every genre possible...save for graphic adventure games. Is it somehow possible to work gameplay elements associated with roguelike games into a genre built more around exploration and solving puzzles? Raw Fury and developers Dogubomb say yes, as seen with their latest game, Blue Prince. A new gameplay trailer was dropped today during the PC Gaming Show, which you can check out at the link here, showing off its unique spin on things, which was described as "genre-defying."

The Best Laid Plans...

Blue Prince sees you playing as the heir to Mt. Holly, a sprawling mansion with forty-five rooms to explore, and a secret forty-sixth rooms to find. The catch is that the actual layout of all of these rooms is determined by the player, appropriately seen in your blueprints. You draft each room based on a random batch offered up, connecting and exploring them in order to find various secrets and puzzles to solve. The bigger catch, though, is that every room also has its own conditions, with some providing items and valuable tools, some taking away resources upon entry, some hampering your planning process, some just containing more puzzles, and more. And on top of that, the house resets after every day, removing any upgrades you may have added. Well, unless you were lucky enough to find the permanent blueprint upgrades. And so it becomes a game of strategy as you try to craft the best room layout, especially since you'll be backtracking quite a bit to solve puzzles, per adventure game tradition.

So yes, it's a rather unique spin on the traditional formula, seemingly finding ways to up the challenge in the genre via different ways while keeping things fair. It also apparently conceals a deeper story hidden beneath its surface, including such mysteries as blackmail and a missing author. And if you think all of this sounds like it makes for an intriguing game, then you're not alone. Currently, Blue Prince is competing in the Games portion of the Tribeca Festival, competing against such other anticipated indie titles as Neva, Arranger, and Thank Goodness You're Here. But for those of you who can't make the trip to New York for that, then good news, as it was also announced that a demo of the game will be available from June 10 to June 17 as a part of Steam Next Fest. No release window or platforms outside of PC have been announced yet for Blue Prince, but it definitely looks like one for adventure fans - or fans of any genre - to keep on their radar.