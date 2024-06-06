Key Takeaways Devolper Red Soul Games' debut game Post Trauma is now set for a Fall 2024 release.

It really doesn't seem like you can walk through the world of indie gaming these days without noticing a survival horror throwback game on the upcoming horizon. As such, it takes a lot to come up with something unique that catches a player's attention. In the case of Post Trauma, though, what's intriguing is what the game doesn't seem to be showing players. The game was first unveiled at The Game Awards in 2022, and it certainly had some striking and bizarre visuals on display, but not a lot was revealed about the game's premise. And even as of now, there's still little actually revealed about what's going on, as if things are to remain a mystery here. And as this is the debut title by Red Soul Games, we can't even truly tell what to expect based on their piror work. All we know now is when we can expect to solve this mystery, with publisher Raw Fury revealing the game's release window during today's Guerrilla Collective showcase.

One Mysterious World of Horrors

What we do know is that you play as Roman, a middle-aged train conductor who finds themselves trapped in a bizarre reality full of even more bizarre horrors, as glimpsed in the latest trailer seen at the link here. Said horrors include monsters with massive heads made of different body parts, Samara-looking crates that crawl like spiders, walls of monitors, giant hands, and much more. It also shows that Roman isn't alone, with other characters commenting on the nature of this world and what it may be, with one brief snippet even suggesting other playable characters at certain points. It also suggests that Roman has a dark secret to hide, but that's pretty much par for the course with throwbacks to the likes of Silent Hill. Besides, it's not exactly a shocker to expect that a game called Post Trauma will deal with some sort of traumatic events.

But yes, it looks like a lot of Post Trauma is still deliberately being kept a mystery, and that does seem to make it more enticing. This may not seem like the most groundbreaking horror game on the surface, and it's not even the only upcoming horror game from Raw Fury (as seen with Routine), but it is one that definitely looks like it has a lot of polish applied to it, easily inviting players to explore its twisted world. And we'll do so this Fall, when Post Trauma arrives for PC, PS5, and XSX.