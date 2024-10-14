Full Disclosure: This writer was all set to write an opening paragraph about how we are now set to have the first-ever roguelike pachinko game, of all things...but then it was remembered that Peglin already came out earlier this year. So yes, we are now at a point where there are so many roguelike takes on different genres, some of them are slipping under the radar. But that said, while Peglin used pachinko as a mechanic for an RPG, today's game, Ballionaire, appears to be one hundred percent pachinko action. If you need proof, check out the latest trailer for the game below, which reveals that developer newobject is now teaming up with Raw Fury in order to help publish the game.

The setup for Ballionaire is pretty straightforward: You want to end up becoming a titular Ballionaire, and doing so means laying out whatever triggers you gain access to on a board, dropping balls in, and then watching the chaos commence as you hopefully rack up enough money needed. However, various goals and demands are set up by three Elders during each run, and you'll have to appease them in order to succeed at making it through their tribulations. But as long as you end up appeasing them, you can seemingly do whatever you want, with over a hundred and twenty-five triggers to place on each boards, and over fifty boons to gain in order to help you out.

"I’m telling you it’s gonna go crazy when it launches" - Balatro Developer LocalThunk, on Ballionaire

Triggers include craziness such as the likes of axes that split coins in two or chickens that lay eggs when hit, and boons include boomerangs that can provide second chances or an eject button that can double the hits on each trigger. But don't think these all make things too easy, as in addition to the tribulations, players will have multiple types of boards to deal with during their run as well, which can alter the conditions of each pachinko game in various ways. However, if you want to get some practice, experiment with certain triggers and strategies, or just go wild, then Ballionaire will not only have a sandbox mode in order to craft the insane pachinko board of your dreams, but also full mod support upon release, allowing creative players to come up with their own triggers as well.

Ballionaire started out as a prototype on itch.io in 2023, and has now blossomed into a full-on game. Notably, it was also mentioned that none other than Balatro developer LocalThunk has already endorsed the game, which is hopefully a good sign (and no doubt part of why Raw Fury was interested in the game). If you need to check things out for yourself, though, a demo is now available on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, allowing prospective Ballionaires to try it out before the game arrives for PC later this year.