Key Takeaways The gameplay trailer for Knights in Tight Spaces, a medieval-based follow-up to Fights in Tight Spaces, debuted at this year's Guerrilla Showcase.

The card-centered action game features multiple party members with unique moves, offering diverse playstyles and cards.

A procedural map, mystery-filled narrative, and killer soundtrack enhance the immersive medieval action-packed experience.

Close combat is about to take on a whole new meaning. Today, during the Guerrilla Showcase, Raw Fury and Ground Shatter released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming deck-building strategy action game, Knights in Tight Spaces.

The trailer, lasting about a minute, brings back the style and gameplay of the original Fights in Tight Spaces and gives a medieval spin to it. Instead of men in suits, it's men in armor and tights (and rock it much better than Robin Hood ever could). Even more so, we get a closer look at the game's tactical card-centered gameplay, as well as some awesome action moments.

Joust House

As mentioned before, the game is a follow-up to 2021's Fights in Tight Spaces. It takes place within the same universe, according to the game's Steam page. The original, which sported a striking art style and some killer moves, made an impact on critics and even garnered a BAFTA nomination. Many likened it to John Wick and Kingsman in that regard, which is always a good thing. While Knights in Tight Spaces is trading guns for swords and bows, it, by no means, will let go of those cool sequences.

With the new title, you'll be able to recruit and use multiple party members on the battlefield, like an Archer or a Mage. They'll each come with their own style and moves and it's up to you to decide how to go about taking out your foes. There will be multiple playstyles and cards to choose from, further expanding how to approach battles. You can go in aggressive, strategic, or maybe a bit of both. The environment also plays a huge role in gameplay, as where you place your party can mean the difference between victory or defeat. Use your battleground to your strategic advantage and make the most out of the spaces you have.

The game will feature a procedural map with many areas to explore. A narrative surrounding who hired you from within a secret society unravels throughout your travels. On and off the battlefield, expect to be diligent and alert to everything, even your team. Succeed and you may find yourself the answers you seek. If that's not enough, the game has a killer soundtrack, so you can vibe out as you slash, shoot, and blast your way through the medieval setting.

Knights in Tight Spaces currently has no release date. Still, the game will come out on Steam. If you want a taste of what to expect, the original Fights in Tight Spaces is available on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.