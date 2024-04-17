Key Takeaways Rayman is getting his own board game in Q3 2024, inspired by his 2D platforming adventures.

Ubisoft's often-forgotten platforming mascot Rayman is getting his own board game. He'll be helicopter-hairing his way to your table sometime this year.

Rayman The Board Game releases sometime this year.

A Rayman Board Game Is Happening

Based on the Rayman Legends art style, we'll be getting a new board game based on the property designed by Maxime Tardif and FLYOS. Up to five players will be able to join in. The official website says that we'll "Team up with your favorite heroes in an epic race, dodging dangers and saving the Teensies." It sounds heavily inspired by Rayman's 2D platforming adventures.

Maxime Tardif has designed multiple board games, including Earth, BrilliAnts, and DiverCity. FLYOS is a board game company based in Montreal, Canada. They've worked on a Vampire: The Masquerade adaptation and created Ki We Tin. The studio is also making a step towards video game development, according to its website.

Rayman: The Board Game releases sometime in Q3 2024. Hopefully, it flies off the shelves like one of Rayman Origins' huge Mosquitos.

Rayman's last mainline video game was 2013's Rayman Legends.

A Brief History of Rayman

Rayman's last official game on consoles and PC is Rayman Legends, which came out more than a decade ago in 2013. Fans have been anticipating a new game in the series of any type. However, the last outing for Rayman in a 3D platformer is all the way back in 2003 with Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc.

Rayman, however, was featured in post-launch DLC content for Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope called The Phantom Show. He was a playable character, using his helicopter hair to transport his Rabbid friends and dealing damage to anyone in his way. It delighted fans with references to his past games like Rayman 2: The Great Escape.

With Ubisoft's past focus on games-as-a-service titles like the Far Cry series and XDefiant, Rayman's spotlight has faded. There have been signs of more single-player affair from the French publisher, however. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown fared well with critics, for example. As a solo campaign with Metroidvania elements, the game impressed with clever puzzle segments and intense combat.

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown combines elements of the classic 2D games with the 3D reboots to create a solid Metroidvania," said our review. "In fact Prince of Persia translates to this genre so well it's surprising it took until 2024 to happen."

Hopefully, Rayman can get a much-needed reboot too after the release of this board game. Fingers crossed!