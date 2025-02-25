Razer has announced its 2025 Razer Blade lineup with two different variations available. Pre-orders have officially started for both the Blade 16 and 18 as both have a major emphasis on their screen technology while being powered by the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs. Razer is promising desktop power in a portable package with the most power Razer Blade ever. The RTX 5090 will offer 175W of maximium graphics power in the slimmest-in-class chassis. You can expect a massive level of AI options to generate images and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio and access to NVIDIA NIM microservices, so this isn't just for gaming in mind.

Super High Refresh Rate, Dual Mode Displays

The Razer Blade 18 will be the world's first 18" dual-mode display offering UHD+ at 240Hz and a FHD+ at 440Hz. These resolutions are a bit larger measuring in at 3840x2400 and 1920x1200. The laptop will come with a 280W Total Package Power and cooling will be managed by the thinnest exhaust fins in its class and a vapor-cooled chamber that features a three-fan system for quick heat dissipation.

The Blade 18 will feature a brand new redesigned keyboard. Driving the experience is a redesigned scissor switch that allows for 35% more travel distance in comparison to the previous model of the laptop. Actuation force comes in at 63g and will include a 10-key numeric keyboard plus dual-LED backlighting per key. Two Thunderbolt ports (1x Thunderbolt 5 | 1x Thunderbolt 4), Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.4 and Gigabit LAN. Along with a high-fidelity six speaker THX Spatial Audio speaker system, you will find the complete experience. Details and notes are below for the Blade 18.

World’s First 18” Dual Mode Display for Unprecedented Versatility: Featuring the world’s first 18” dual mode display with native UHD+ (3840×2400) 240Hz and FHD+ (1920x1200) 440Hz resolutions and refresh rates, 3.0ms response time , and DCI-P3 100% color gamut; Calman Verified and factory-calibrated, Blade 18 offers gamers and creators ultra-high-definition visuals when detail is needed and breakneck refresh rates for ultra smooth gaming experiences needed for competitive gaming.

At just 21.99mm (~0.86 in) thin from its thinnest point, the Blade 18 is the slimmest 18” Intel HX-class system*. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, which is engineered for uncompromised performance boosting to 5.4GHz with 24 Cores and 24 threads, the Blade 18 excels in intensive tasks from AAA gaming to content creation and can be easily pushed further with its overclocking capabilities via Razer Synapse. Exceptional Graphics Performance: Armed with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU pushing up to 175W of maximum graphics power in the slimmest-in-class chassis, maximizing performance in a portable package. NVIDIA 50 Series Laptop GPUs, powered by the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, an advanced AI-powered rendering suite designed for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Utilizing Tensor Cores, DLSS 4 enhances frame rates while maintaining sharp, high-quality visuals comparable to native resolution. DLSS Multi-Frame Generation can generate up to three additional frames for every traditionally rendered frame. Combined with the full DLSS suite, this technology boosts performance by up to 8X compared to conventional rendering. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

The Smaller, But Still Potent Razer Blade 16

The Razer Blade 16 will be the thinnest gaming laptop ever designed by Razer coming in at 0.59-inch. Announced at CES 2025, you can expect the same options underneath the hood, but with an AMD Ryzen processor up to an AI 9 HX 370. The RTX 5090 option in the Blade 16 pushes up to 160W, so 15 watts less than the Blade 18. The display will be an OLED display at QHD+ 240Hz with Calman Verified color profiles and a response time of .2ms.