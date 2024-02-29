Key Takeaways Razer launches the Seiren V3 microphone lineup, featuring the Seiren V3 Chroma and V3 Mini with customizable RGB lighting and built-in mute buttons.

The Seiren V3 Chroma offers advanced features like Digital Gain Limiter and reactive lighting for immersive gaming experiences, while the V3 Mini comes at a lower cost.

Both microphones are plug-and-play, compatible with popular streaming platforms, and offer a stream mixer in Razer Synapse for easy customization of audio settings.

Today Razer has both announced and released its latest microphones for gamers. The Razer Seiren V3 is available in two versions, the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma and the Seiren V3 Mini. Both will pack the same hardware geared towards improving the communication, but the Chroma version will be offering a bit more, including RGB integration. Both microphones will use software integration via the Razer Synapse app to adjust settings. This includes mapping buttons as each microphone has a tap function on the top to quickly mute and adjust color themes (on the Chroma) or adjust volume gain (on the Mini). A dial is also included on the front that can be custom mapped in the software.

All the Colors

The Razer Seiren V3 Chroma supports Razer Chroma RGB out of the box. This also means that color themes can be custom built, and the microphone offers reactive lighting, which offers a new level of immersion and a unique way to monitor audio levels out of the box. With the Multi-Function Tap-to-Mute sensor, this addition brings more intuitive options and control at the user's fingertips. With Razer Synapse software, users have the option to select a Digital Gain Limiter to reduce background noise. The microphone itself offers a Supercardioid Condensor aimed for tighter pickup patterns for even more ambient noise suppression and clearer vocals.

Razer offers over 300 chroma-integrated games, so the lighting effects are reactive with dynamic in-game lighting. The Streamer Companion App allows what color or lighting effect to be used on the stream. This allows programmed activation for new subs, donations, etc. This is also seen in the Razer Kraken Kitty Line and the Razer Key Light Chroma. The plug-and-play design of the mic, along with the V3 Mini, means no drivers are required and they'll both work with Discord, OBS Studio and XSplit out of the box. The Razer Seiren V3 Chroma is available worldwide today for $129.99.