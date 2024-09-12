Razer has announced its latest BlackWidow gaming keyboard that will further push the industry forward with a new 75% keyboard. The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% will bring every bit of modern technology the company has introduced recently and add even more. Highlighting the new BlackWidow keyboard is the inclusion of an onboard OLED screen as this latest version will build upon the success of the award winning V4 75% non-pro. Players can expect a wireless keyboard with hot-swappable keys, Razer's HyperSpeed and 4K Hz HyperPolling technology. The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% will be compatible with both three pin and five pin mechanical switches.

"The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is the result of our relentless pursuit of gaming excellence," said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division. "With its hot-swappable design, Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology, and a built-in OLED display, this keyboard empowers gamers to create a setup that truly reflects their style and gain more control than ever before."

All of the Razer Tech

The new OLED display will provide key system information including PC metrics, keyboard status, custom animations and an audio meter visualization. Keyboard settings can be adjusted on the screen on the fly. This includes polling rate, lighting effects, power saving options and more. The Razer Command Dial will offer users the option to adjust volume, zoom, tracks and more, as well. The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% works exclusively with Razer Synapse 4.

Two highly requested community features are being included with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and Razer HyperPolling technology measuring up to 4K Hz for polling. With Bluetooth 5.1, users can seamlessly connect and toggle between three different devices. The keyboard allows for maintaining the connections while charging the keyboard via cable. A robust Power Saving Mode will help to maximize battery and can achieve up to 2100 hours of battery life.

Hot-Swapping Design and Optimization

With the option of both 3 and 5-pin mechanical switches, players will be able to customize the keyboard to offer their preferred feel. The keyboard comes with pre-loaded Razer Orange Tactile Switches that have been crafted towards providing a satisfying key feel and a sound signature that will please keyboard enthusiasts. The switches will be housed in a gasket-mounted white FR4 plate that includes plate foam, case foam and screw-in stabilizers that are factory lubricrated with Krytox GPL 205g0. This will allow for a clean typing sound and a flexible typing experience. Users can also expect tape-enhanced PCB for higher frequency absorption.

Included with the aesthetics will be textured Doubleshot PBT Keycaps, a Magnetic Plush Leatherette Wrist Rest, and 2-side Underglow with Per-Key Lighting. The keycaps are another requested element of this keyboard and offer fadeproof covers to maintain the finish and optimize the backlighting. All of the BlackWidow V4 line of keyboards have been crafted based on community feedback. Pre-orders are now available for the 75% at Razer.com and RazerStores with general availability starting on September 24. The keyboard will retail for $299.99.