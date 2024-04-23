Key Takeaways The Viper V3 Pro offers top-tier performance with an ultra-lightweight design and advanced technology for precision and speed in gameplay.

Featuring a true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate and the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, players can expect top-notch responsiveness and precision.

Razer prioritizes sustainability with 85% PCR plastic, FSC-certified paper, and minimalistic packaging for eco-conscious gamers at $159.99.

Razer has announced it has brought a brand new version of its eSports-focused mouse to markets. The Viper V3 Pro has been crafted in close collaboration with top eSports professionals. This included zekken, Champion and MVP of the recent VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Madrid as it has been fully tested in the most demanding competitive environments. The Viper V3 Pro was redesigned to prioritize an ultra-lightweight build that comes in at just 54g along with best-in-class performance. It is available in both black and white colors to align for individual setups.

"Constant innovation is at the heart of what we do at Razer, especially within the esports arena," said Jeffrey Chau, Razer’s Director of Global Esports. "The Viper V3 Pro was born from the invaluable insights of Team Razer’s elite esports pros. With its revolutionary shape, lightweight build, and our most advanced technology to date, it is engineered to provide the best precision and speed, enabling gamers to outperform and reach their full potential."

More Performance

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is a wireless mouse that features a true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate. This is thanks to Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Razer HyperPolling Technology. This is achievable via the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to ensure ultra-low-latency responsiveness. Every click will be in perfect sync with on-screen action. The mouse was tested by 45 professional players across five major tournaments to ensure the most demanding of testing. Players can expect larger mouse feet, a smooth touch finish, and a strategically placed DPI button on the underside. There are also gap-separated side buttons to avoid any misclicks.

The shining star of the tech upgrades comes from the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2. This delivers best-in-class precision at 99.8% resolution accuracy. Players can now fine-tune control with 1-DPI incremental adjustments and a DPI sensitivity matcher for even more precision and can even match the sensitivity of a previous mouse. The Auto-Change Polling Rate is available to help minimize battery usage without sacrificing the experience. This allows up to 95 hours of uninterrupted play. Players can also expect Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 with a durability of 90 million clicks.

Pricing, Availability & Sustainability

The Viper V3 Pro is the first core PC peripheral within Razer to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic as the top shell of this mouse consists of 85% PCR. This results in a significant reduction in environmental impact. Razer has also eliminated plastics from packaging as optimization comes from minimalistic designs. It also utilizes FSC-certified paper with toy ink to minimize environmental footprint. The Razer V3 Pro is available now from Razer.com, RazerStores and authorized resellers in both black and white. This retails for $159.99.