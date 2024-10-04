Razer has announced two large updates to its Basilisk V3 Pro line of mice. Two new mice will join the line with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K along with a non-pro version that will be wired. Both will be identical in featuring quality-of-life upgrades and will come in either a black edition or white edition. Players can expect thirteen customizable controls, multi-zone Chroma RGB with included underglow and the option to wirelessly charge. The core design and concept behind the Basilisk line will remain as the line is tailored to gamers who prioritize customization, immersion and convenience.

Pure Performance Upgrades

Headlining the Razer Basilisk V3 35K Pro is the addition of the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 to the series. This is being brought over from the Razer Viper V3 Pro that allows for superior precision against any surface. This sensor includes Smart Tracking to help automatically detect those surface types, so no matter where a game is being played, this sensor will adapt and provide top performance. Motion Sync technology allows for synchronizing game data from input to PC to manage commands. Players also can adjust to 1-DPI precision or port over sensitivity settings in three short steps. This all allows for pure customization to find the ultimate feel for individual players.

The Razer Basilisk V3 35K Pro will enjoy extended battery life over its predecessors. Players will be able to use both the HyperSpeed Wireless on the Pro and up to 210 hours on Bluetooth on a single charge. This will remove the worry of anything power related, but most likely this will be without RGB turned on. Even with that, it will see an increase over previous entries. The Razer HyperScrool Tilt Wheel will allow players to choose a smooth wheel or a tactile rotation with increments. Smart-Reel mode will allow for auto-switching between the two. This will be configurable in the new Razer Synapse 4 software.

Pricing and Availability

Both versions of the Razer Basilisk V3 35K mice are available now. The Razer Basilisk V3 35K Pro, which includes HyperSpeed Wireless and wireless charging capabilities retails for $159.99 and is available at Razer's website, RazerStore locations and select retailers. The non-pro version of the mouse, which is wired, retails for $69.99 with the only difference being the lack of wireless capabilities. Razer's focus on innovation and customization lead to the desire to build upon the Basilisk line with the latest model.