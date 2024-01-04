Key Takeaways Razer Blade 16 and 18 laptops for 2024 feature Calman Verified displays with accurate colors and individual color calibration for an immersive viewing experience.

The Razer Blade 16 will have the world's first OLED 240Hz 16" display, developed with Samsung Display, offering a 0.2ms response time and VESA Certified Clear MR 11000 with minimal blurring.

The Razer Blade 18 will have the world's first 4K 165Hz 18" display, setting a benchmark for large-screen gaming laptops, with smooth gameplay, a 3ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

Today Razer announced its first tidbits about its Razer Blade laptops for 2024 ahead of CES, which will begin next week. Both the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 gaming laptops come feature-packed each year, and this year the innovation of each one's design looks to currently be focused on their displays. Both of these laptop displays are Calman Verified, meaning the insurance of accurate colors on the initial boot along with individual factory color calibration with DCI-P3 100% color gamut and high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction. The design will be complimented by a 16:10 aspect ratio and an ultra-thin bezel for an immersive viewing experience just from the shell.

The Razer Blade 16 for 2024 will feature the world's first OLED 240Hz 16" display. This is being developed in colaboration with Samsung Display and will offer a 0.2ms response time to improve input lag and gaming response. The resolution will come in at 2500x1600 and this laptop will represent the world's first VESA Certified Clear MR 11000 laptop, meaning minimal blurring and maximum sharpness for users. Lastly, a 1M:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification will provide deep black and vibrant colors and light.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Razer on the 2024 Blade 16, bringing the first ever OLED 240Hz 16” display to the gaming world. This innovative display not only showcases our commitment to advancing OLED technology but also marks a significant milestone in gaming display evolution,” said Hojung Lee, Head of the Mobile Display Product Planning Team at Samsung Display.

“VESA’s standards are designed to elevate display performance and gaming experiences. We applaud Razer’s efforts in securing VESA’s ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black certifications for its new Blade 16 gaming laptop. Achieving a ClearMR 11000 rating on a laptop sets a new benchmark for clarity in gaming displays,” stated Bill Lempesis, executive director for the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA).

The Razer Blade 18 will offer the world's first 4K 165hz 18" display, which will set a new benchmark for large-screen gaming laptops. This is Razer's peak line of laptop, and the increased screen size allows for much more immersion for users. The 165hz refresh rate will allow for smooth and fluid gameplay at the highest resolution. Users can expect a 3ms response time and NVIDIA G-Sync support that will ditch screen tearing. Full details and specs will come at CES 2024 where attendees can experience these laptops first hand at the Central Hall, Booth #15054 at the Razer Booth. Razer will also host a livestream during CES 2024.