Key Takeaways Join the white gaming trend with Razer's new lineup including a mouse, keyboard, and microphone.

Exclusive white editions available at Best Buy and Razer.com, catering to different types of gamers.

Prices range from $69.99 to $229.99, ensuring there's a white peripheral option for every budget.

Razer has taken some of its more recent releases that typically launch in only black colors and are now offering them in white. White gaming setups have been on the rise in recent times, and Razer wants to make sure the peripheral you're looking for will match the rest of your hardware aesthetic. Five items in total that includes mice, keyboards and a microphone are all now available in white. These include the Cobra Pro, Basilisk V3, BlackWidow V4 Pro, Huntsman V3 Pro TKL and the Seiren V3 Chroma. Each one of these items caters to a specific type of gamer with varying options available for usage.

Turn on the lights

Below is the official listing for the new items available in white. Each of the names now includes the "White Edition" to know what is being purchased. These items are available now at Razer.com, RazerStores and select retailers globally.

Razer Cobra Pro White Edition: A symmetrical wireless gaming mouse featuring 10 customizable controls, 11 Razer Chroma™ RGB zones with underglow, offering up to 100 hours of immersive gameplay.

A symmetrical wireless gaming mouse featuring 10 customizable controls, 11 Razer Chroma™ RGB zones with underglow, offering up to 100 hours of immersive gameplay. Razer Basilisk V3 White Edition: An ergonomic immersive gaming mouse featuring 13 customizable controls including the Razer™ HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. Also packed with 11 Razer Chroma™ RGB zones with underglow. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA only.

An ergonomic immersive gaming mouse featuring 13 customizable controls including the Razer™ HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. Also packed with 11 Razer Chroma™ RGB zones with underglow. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA only. Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro White Edition: A feature-rich battlestation gaming keyboard featuring the Razer Command Dial, 8 dedicated macro keys, Razer Green Mechanical Switches Gen-3 for peak gaming performance with satisfying clicks, and 3-side Chroma RGB underglow, providing a visually stunning immersive experience. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA, and Razer.com worldwide.

A feature-rich battlestation gaming keyboard featuring the Razer Command Dial, 8 dedicated macro keys, Razer Green Mechanical Switches Gen-3 for peak gaming performance with satisfying clicks, and 3-side Chroma RGB underglow, providing a visually stunning immersive experience. Exclusive to Best Buy in the USA, and Razer.com worldwide. Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL White Edition: A compact gaming keyboard co-developed with esports professionals, equipped with the Razer™ Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 for fully adjustable actuation from 0.1 - 4.0 mm, and Rapid Trigger Mode for swift keystrokes enabling the most responsive in-game movements, complemented by onboard adjustments with LED array indicators. Exclusive to Best Buy and Razer.com in the USA, and at select retailers, Razer.com, and RazerStores worldwide.

A compact gaming keyboard co-developed with esports professionals, equipped with the Razer™ Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 for fully adjustable actuation from 0.1 - 4.0 mm, and Rapid Trigger Mode for swift keystrokes enabling the most responsive in-game movements, complemented by onboard adjustments with LED array indicators. Exclusive to Best Buy and Razer.com in the USA, and at select retailers, Razer.com, and RazerStores worldwide. Razer Seiren V3 Chroma White Edition: A USB microphone that combines a Supercardioid Condenser Mic for superior voice capture, with Chroma RGB, offering Stream and Game Reactive Lighting and synchronization across the entire Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Related Review: Razer Seiren V3 Chroma & Mini Microphones Superior recording quality and solid pricing makes the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma and Mini the most inviting.

Pricing