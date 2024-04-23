Key Takeaways Fallout series on Prime Video boosts player counts for Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, with significant increases since show's debut.

The Fallout franchise continues to bring in more people into its post-apocalyptic world with the successful launch of Prime Video's Fallout series, which recently earned itself a second season. While some wait anxiously for the next, others are turning their Pip-Boys back on and hitting the Wasteland themselves.

According to SteamDB, Fallout 4's player count reached over 164,000 this weekend, its highest peak since the games' launch in 2015. This increase can be attributed to the launch of the series, having had more than 138,000 Fallout 4 players since the show's debut on Prime Video. This increase in players hits almost a third of what the game did at launch, which garnered an impressive 472,000 players. On the Steam Most Played Chart, the title sits at the number 4 spot between Apex Legends and PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS at the time of writing.

Blowing Up The Charts

Another Fallout game that climbed the list is Fallout 76, the open-world multiplayer title that was released on Steam in early 2020. In the first few months of its debut, the game reached about 33,000 players and stayed under half of that as the years went by, according to SteamDB. In conjunction with the TV series launch, the game was free for a week, which boosted its player count by over 15,000. This weekend it reached over 73,000 players, more than double the amount it had at launch. Fallout 76 currently stands at the number 18 spot on the Most Played Chart.

Fallout: New Vegas reached around a 44,000 player count this weekend as well. The other Fallout titles did peak this weekend, but the numbers weren't as substantial as the games mentioned above. It's interesting to think about why these specific titles gained more traction than the others. Maybe there could be a coincidence?

All Fallout titles are available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Season 1 of Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.