Just like in real life, money is a commodity in nearly every video game where there is an economic system and players can purchase weapons, vehicles, as well as other stuff. Red Dead Redemption 2 is no different, and Arthur Morgan has to save up money to buy things that he wants, just like hard-working gamers save up for a new gaming console, a new launch title, or an upcoming game.

But something that’s even better than saving up money is accelerating how fast Arthur earns that money, and here are a few ways in Red Dead Redemption 2 that you can use to grow your coffers quickly.

8 Complete Story And Side Missions

Just Play The Game Like It's Supposed To Be Played

Arguably the easiest way to earn quick money in Red Dead Redemption 2 is simply to do main and side missions in the game. Players will eventually have to complete these missions to see the story through, and if there is an incentive to earn some extra side money, then doing missions is all the more fun.

Rockstar is a genius when it comes to dialogues and writing, and even the side missions in this game are exceptionally well-written, so while the money is good, players should consider themselves in for a beautiful but heart-breaking journey.

7 Rob Stores

Don't Hold Back

Robbing is a huge aspect of Red Dead Redemption 2, and players can rob everything from banks, trains, stores, and even individual people at the cost of Arthur’s Honor. Where banks are a bit difficult to rob, smaller stores and trains are simpler, but consequently, the bucks earned from smaller jobs are equally less.

Players should make sure that they bring some firepower with them and a quick horse that can help them escape, usually because every robbery ends in a gunfight.

6 Sell Horses

It's Just Like Pawing Cars

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is filled with horses of all kinds, with a total of 19 different breeds to make the world seem lifelike and immersive. While Arthur can obviously ride a horse himself, there is always the option to sell them off at stables to make some extra pocket money.

There are multiple ways to get horses. Other than purchasing one, which defeats the purpose of earning money from selling it, Arthur can either rob horses from their owners or catch and tame the ones roaming around in the wilderness. Once that’s done, simply sell the four-legged animal to any nearby stable to fetch a handsome sum of money.

5 Sell Pelts And Trinkets

Become A Hunter

Another thing that players can sell in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the pelts that Arthur recovers from slaughtered animals and any odds and bits that they find on their journey.

For collecting pelts, players should use the animal compendium and use the right type of weapon for the hunt that doesn’t damage the pelt. Undamaged pelts sell for a higher price at the trapper’s shop. Trinkets like jewelry, gold bars, and anything else that doesn’t look like they will be useful on Arther’s journey other than to be sold, can fetch a good price at the Fencer’s shop.

4 Loot Dead Bodies

Dead People Don't Need Money Where They're Going

Throughout a player's journey, they will kill a lot of people, and even more so if they don’t really care about maintaining a high honor. Every dead body is a small treasure chest, and looting them can fetch players not just money, but valuable trinkets and even ammo.

However, for players who want to have high honor, it’s important to keep in mind that looting bodies will slightly lower Arthur’s honor every time he loots a body.

3 Uncover Hidden Businesses

Not Everything Is As It Seems

Sometimes, the NPC characters are just as desperate for money as the player is, and while they don’t go about looting trains and banks, they do invest in small side businesses that can augment their monthly bottom line. The only problem is that these businesses are illegal, operate under the umbrella of a legal business, and are hidden from Arthur.

But the good thing is that once Arthur uncovers clues about these businesses, either by receiving a tip from other NPCs or by exploring the store hiding these illegal businesses himself, he can loot everything they have. That’s only after he kills all the goons running that operation, however.

2 Learn To Gamble

Pro Tip: Don't Lose

A skill that’s not only useful in a video game but also in real life, knowing how to gamble in Red Dead Redemption might not make Arthur a millionaire, but it can bring in a healthy influx of cash.

The mini-games where the player can gamble are Five Finger Fillet, Blackjack, and Poker. There is no big risk or an impending fight involved after earning money, plus these games are actually fun to play.

1 Become A Bounty Hunter

Vigilante Justice

Over the course of his journey, Arthur encounters multiple wanted posters plastered on walls in different locations, especially inside the Sherrif’s Office. After taking a look at these posters, the general location of that criminal will appear on the map and then players can go ahead and track down these bounties to collect the reward money.

Make sure to follow the instructions on the poster; bringing the bounty dead when the poster wants them alive will reduce the reward money for that bounty.