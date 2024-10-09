Key Takeaways Red Dead Redemption & Undead Nightmare coming to PC with upgraded graphics

New port includes native 4k resolution, ultrawide monitor support, and HDR10

Fans anticipate quality of life updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 like improved framerate

It only took fourteen years, but finally, Red Dead Redemption and its standalone expansion, Undead Nightmare, are both coming to PC on October 29 in one bundle, which will also include all of the additional Game of the Year content. The new port may not bring with it any new content, but it does include a whole host of graphical upgrades that make it seem more like a remaster than a port. To celebrate the announcement, Rockstar Games released a new trailer showing the upgraded graphics in action.

To say that Red Dead Redemption was a success when it was first released in 2010 would be an understatement, winning countless Game of the Year awards and selling over 21 million copies. Undead Nightmare, the non-canon horror-themed standalone expansion, sold an additional 2 million copies at retail, making it one of the most successful expansions in history. In August 2023, both titles were brought to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, allowing a whole new generation to experience the saga of John Marston in the dying days of the American West.

Red Dead Redemption will Look Better than Ever

In addition to a release date, Rockstar Games also revealed the new graphical upgrades coming with Red Dead Redemption, which include:

Native 4k resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware

Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)

HDR10 support

Full keyboard and mouse functionality

Support for NVDIA DLSS 3.7, DLSS Frame Generation, and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies

That's not even the end of the updates, as now you can also adjust the draw distance and tinker with the quality of shadows. Rockstar Games has promised even more customization is coming with Red Dead Redemption to PC, but has notably not mentioned anything about framerate, which has become a hot topic among the Red Dead Redemption 2 community, as the 2018 prequel is locked at 60 FPS. There's hope among the community that with this much care being taken with the first game, that the second will eventually get quality-of-life updates to match.

Rockstar Games Spotty History with PC Ports

The sudden news of Red Dead Redemption coming to PC may be exciting, but it comes a year after the game first appeared on modern platforms. Waiting a year for a PC port is par for the course with Rockstar Games, which also held Grand Theft Auto 5 back for a year, and in all of the talk about Grand Theft Auto 6 , the developer has never mentioned a PC Version. This latest port, despite the graphical upgrades and bundling of content into one package, is no exception, as it won't include any of the online modes.