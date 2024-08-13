Key Takeaways Red Dead Redemption may be coming to PC, the first time in 14 years.

A Red Dead Redemption PC port may finally be on the horizon as a PlayStation Store listing references a PC version of the game. If this is true, it will be the first time in more than 14 years that players on PC can check out this Wild West tale.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation – now on PC for the first-time ever,” reportedly said the PlayStation Store, according to VGC. We also know that there will be "PC-specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound." It's strange the PlayStation Store listing apparently revealed all of this, but c'est la vie. Additionally, this version will supposedly have all the DLC included, such as the highly acclaimed Undead Nightmare.

No word has been given by Rockstar on a potential Red Dead Redemption PC release, but with this description coming from an official source like the PlayStation Store, it's hard not to believe this is planned for the near future. After checking the PlayStation Store today, we can confirm this information's been taken off, at least from the UK's listing.

Red Dead Redemption Jumped to the Switch Last Year

Red Dead Redemption launched this time last year for the Nintendo Switch and PS4. "Red Dead Redemption on Switch is a straightforward port of 2010's masterpiece with no added bells or whistles for a rather high price tag," said Nintendo Life's review. "If you can get over that, this is a game we highly recommend digging into, especially if you've yet to experience it."

The game's Switch and PS4 port received a Strong OpenCritic rating with an average critic score of 78. That's quite low for a game of such high caliber, but perhaps the lack of visual enhancements disappointed many who see the high price tag. Rockstar also disappointed with its remastered trilogy of PS2 Grand Theft Auto games. "Many visual glitches and bugs that appear to be leftovers from the original release are still present, and watching them unfold in 4K HD can range from horrific to hilarious," said our review for the Definitive Edition of this trilogy.

Red Dead Redemption 2, however, delivered on almost every level. "It has its share of issues involving controls, but the vast majority of the experience is unforgettable," said our review. Rockstar has created the single most immersive Wild West game yet, with an intelligently-written story, a compelling core cast of characters, highly-engaging scenarios and a diverse open world to explore."