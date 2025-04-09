After a social media tease, Sega officially confirmed on Wednesday that Angry Birds' Red is joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as a playable character. This comes shortly after the news that the third Angry Birds movie is being released in January 2027 by Paramount Pictures. Red is yet another third-party character to join the game after Pac-Man last month.

Feathers replace bananas in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble for Red.

Angry Birds Character Rolls Into Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Yet another well-known mascot, Red, will be joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as a DLC character as of today. He is available on the Nintendo eShop alongside other gaming characters like Pac-Man and Sonic for $4.99.

Unfortunately, the game isn't available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or even PC via Steam. It's a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Instead of bananas for the majority of the characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Red will be collecting red feathers across each stage. The gold banana will be a glowing feather to find.

It makes sense that Red is in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as the Angry Birds developer Rovio is now owned by Sega, the publisher of the Switch game. It was purchased for $775 million by Sega in August 2023. It is currently a part of the European branch of the Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon publisher.