Hades wasn't the first isometric action game, but it did popularize it and take it to new heights. We had seen games like Bastion before it, but nothing captured the imagination like Hades and now Reignbreaker is here to offer a different take on the sub-genre. As Clef, a neon-haired badass, you're out to slay a whole bunch of enemies and lead a rebellion against an evil queen and the kingdom she leads. Clef has a variety of tools at her disposal to dish out pain and can dash around, slice and even bring a javelin down on foes.

Reignbreaker takes the familiar gameplay loop of the rogue-lite isometric adventure and puts a new twist on it thanks to its steampunk setting, which is something that clicked with me right away. A lot of games in this genre go for a pure fantasy setting that removes any root to reality. This embraces a version of the real world while also crafting its own universe and delivering a short-range focus on its action -- at least from what's been playable so far. The game has had a free demo for a month that allows players to see that it's very much worth its asking price in pretty much any incarnation.

The gameplay flow is right on-point, with movement feeling natural and the fast-moving dodge allowing you to make steady progress room to room. Death, as it should in these games, feels rewarding because you can earn coins to build your character up permanently and gain more power and thus more abilities, while also strengthening defense, offensive strength and stand a better chance at winning in the next go-around. That "one more round" mentality is on-point here even in just the demo.

Slice and Dice Time!

Reignbreaker is available now on Steam for $9.99, with a 10% discount taking it to $8.99. You can buy it with the soundtrack for $11.98, with the game also available with Paper Cut Mansion for $10.78. The cheapest way to get it is with Clone Drone in the Dangerous Zone if you already have that, as it brings the game's cost down to $7.64. I'm not usually one to buy game OSTs on day one, but this is tempting since the title screen song hooked me right away and sold me on this adventure being one that would be heavy metal-influenced and kick a bunch of butt.