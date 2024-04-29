Key Takeaways Get ready for Akuma's arrival in Street Fighter 6, along with new outfits and updates on May 22.

Akuma's move set includes classic moves like Gou Hadoken, Ashura Senku, and new moves like Adamant Flame.

Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will get exclusive content, including a new stage Enma's Hollow with Akuma.

The long anticipated Akuma will finally be joining the Street Fighter 6 roster soon. So soon, it's right around the corner. A new trailer has also been released to showcase Akuma ahead of his availability to the Street Fighter 6 roster. The release will also include three significant updates to the game that released back in June 2023. Akuma will bring a much older look as he graces the game on May 22. His move list and the additional updates are listed below. You can watch the Akuma gameplay trailer here. Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Fight with style when Outfit 3 hits the clothing rack for all Year 1 Characters, including Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive these including their colors 1-10 on May 22.

The moves they are a-changin’ as the highly anticipated battle balance updates for all characters hit the streets. We’ll have more details to share about this in the upcoming weeks.

Check out the new digs with the newest stage in Street Fighter 6 , Enma’s Hollow, where Akuma resides to continue his hellbent training. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive this stage on May 22.

Akuma will be unlocked for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition on May 22.

Akuma's Move Set