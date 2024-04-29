Key Takeaways
- Get ready for Akuma's arrival in Street Fighter 6, along with new outfits and updates on May 22.
- Akuma's move set includes classic moves like Gou Hadoken, Ashura Senku, and new moves like Adamant Flame.
- Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will get exclusive content, including a new stage Enma's Hollow with Akuma.
The long anticipated Akuma will finally be joining the Street Fighter 6 roster soon. So soon, it's right around the corner. A new trailer has also been released to showcase Akuma ahead of his availability to the Street Fighter 6 roster. The release will also include three significant updates to the game that released back in June 2023. Akuma will bring a much older look as he graces the game on May 22. His move list and the additional updates are listed below. You can watch the Akuma gameplay trailer here. Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Major Additional Updates
- Fight with style when Outfit 3 hits the clothing rack for all Year 1 Characters, including Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive these including their colors 1-10 on May 22.
- The moves they are a-changin’ as the highly anticipated battle balance updates for all characters hit the streets. We’ll have more details to share about this in the upcoming weeks.
- Check out the new digs with the newest stage in Street Fighter 6, Enma’s Hollow, where Akuma resides to continue his hellbent training. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive this stage on May 22.
- Akuma will be unlocked for owners of the Year 1 Character Pass, Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition on May 22.
Akuma's Move Set
- Gou Hadoken: Akuma’s infamous fireball is back and can be charged up to blast a “red fireball” that gives him more options on hit or block.
- Ashura Senku: Like his previous iterations, Akuma uses Ashura Senku to glide on the battlefield cloaked in shadows.
- Adamant Flame: One of Akuma’s new moves, where he performs a forward thrust engulfed in flames. This move is useful in combos and for exploiting vulnerable opponents due to its long reach.
- Messatsu Gohado: Akuma’s Level 1 Super Art where he fires a highly concentrated ball of Satsui no Hado.
- Empyrean’s End: Akuma’s Level 2 Super Art where he turns the Satsui no Hado into a powerful flame and ignites it within the opponent.
- Sip of Calamity: Akuma’s first Level 3 Super Art where he throws opponents on the ground face-first and follows up with a single devastating blow.
- Shun Goku Satsu or “Raging Demon”: This second Level 3 Super Art can only be performed when his Vitality is low enough for a Critical Art and can be used to end combos. This time, he allows you to see what happens during the one second worth of nightmares.
Street Fighter 6
- Franchise
- Street Fighter
- Platform(s)
- PS5 , PS4 , PC , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- June 2, 2023
- Developer(s)
- Capcom
- Publisher(s)
- Capcom
- Genre(s)
- Fighting
- Multiplayer
- Online Multiplayer , Local Multiplayer