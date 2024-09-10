Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist was released in Early Access on PC via Steam earlier this year. These early builds are always subject to change prior to the game's final release and only offer a fraction of what will be available in the final product, but so far user reviews have been very positive. The final release date is still a little ways off, but a date has been set, so eager fans now have a time to look forward to. On January 23 of next year, the full retail version of Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist will be available for everyone looking forward to it.

Ender's Game

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is the sequel to 2021's Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights. Set several decades after its predecessor, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is a continuation of the original's story, but it is still uncertain how closely the two are connected. Taking place in the Land of Fumes, players will be controlling a new hero named Lilac. The Land of Fumes is rich in magical resources, and artificial lifeforms known as Homunculi were created to help advance the kingdom. Unfortunately, the toxic fumes drove the Homunculi mad, turning the creatures that were designed to help the kingdom into malevolent monsters.

Lilac is an Attuner who possesses the power to save the Homunculi by purifying the corrupted ones. Unfortunately for Lilac, his memories are lost when he wakes up in an underground laboratory and decides to team up with one of the Homunculi to explore the ruins of the kingdom to help regain his memories. The game play of Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is very similar to its predecessor, a challenging metroidvania where Lilac relies on befriending Homunculi to survive in the harsh environment. Much like Lily, Lilac doesn't collect weapons to fight his enemies directly, but instead equips the befriended Homunculi in the same manner as weapons, who do his fighting for him. This was one of the more memorable features of Ender Lilies, and we're looking forward to seeing all the new Homunculi attacks in Ender Magnolia.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is available on Early Access on Steam now and will leave Early Access with the release of the full version on January 23. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S.