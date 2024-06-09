Key Takeaways Star Trucker is a simulation game that lets players experience the Americana-infused trucker life, but with an interstellar twist.

Players will have to carefully maintain their big rig while making deliveries all over the galaxy, carefully planning their routes.

The game's demo has garnered notable attention, with the full game set for a September release.

Have any of you reading this ever seen the 1997 movie Space Truckers with Dennis Hooper and Stephen Dorff and thought "Wow, I wish they made a video game about this?" Trick question, nobody has. But apparently Raw Fury and developers Monster and Monster will deliver a game that helps players live out some of those dreams just in case via Star Trucker, an outer space simulation game that is exactly what the title suggests it is. Jokes aside, the game does indeed look rather intriguing, and has been anticipated by players ever since its reveal last year. So good nes from the PC Gaming Show, then, as a release date for the game has now been unveiled, courtesy of a trailer that you can view at the link here.

Spacebound and Down

Set to be the "ultimate escapism experience," Star Trucker is set up to provide as authentic as you can get when it comes to the trucker experience, with a lot of it described as being "Americana-infused." There's your trusty CB radio that can be used for gossip, getting permissions, or sending an SOS, a radio that plays original tunes with rock and blues, and of course, your massive, customizable big rig, which you can deck out with all sorts of paint jobs. The only big difference is that you're in, well, space. So if things go wrong, it'll be a long way from the nearest mechanic or truckstop. As such, players will need to carefully maintain their core systems and take care of any repairs to their rig, lest they suffer a rather fatal breakdown. Players will also have to choose their route carefully, making the best possible use of interstellar warp jumps in order to conserve fuel. Though in some cases, the bigger danger comes from risky offers that may have suspicious deliveries in mind...

It seems rather appropriate that the release date is revealed on the eve of the latest Steam Next Fest, as the game's demo was a hit during the previous one, having put Star Trucker on a sizable amount of wishlists. There were a few issues that the team has ironed out, but it looks like the game had indeed left quite an impact on those who played it. The demo returned later last month as well, so feel free to go check it out on Steam and experience the game for yourself. Star Trucker will be released on September 3 for PC and XSX, and it will be a day one Game Pass title for both platforms, allowing folks to experience the interstellar trucker life on multiple platforms.