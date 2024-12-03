Well, it's December, so that means it's time for Rawcember, indie publisher Raw Fury's cavalcade of celebrations, updates and announcements concerning all of their games. But when will we see the first major announcement, you may ask? Who knows? Maybe today, maybe tomorrow...oh, wait, nevermind, it's today. Raw Fury and solo developer newobject have announced the release date for Ballionaire, their roguelike pachinko game. And when is it coming out, you may ask? Well, it could be any time between now and...oh wait, it's actually next week. Huh, things are happening sooner than expected...

A Unique Sales Pitch for Some Unique Pachinko

The announcement of Ballionaire's release date came with a new trailer, which you can check out above. While it does show off the colorful pachinko gameplay and some of its unique boards and triggers, it also gets a bit...weird. The flaming televisions, skull-headed businessmen, cults, and the like aren't exactly something you'd expect for a game such as this upon first glance. Then again, seeing as how the main goal of the game is to satisfy a trio of eccentric Elders by racking up as much money as possible by crafting your best pachinko board, the surreal imagery might actually feel appropriate.

...Described as gaming's first 'autobonker.'

And as a refresher, yes, Ballionaire is all about satisfying an increasing amount of money-based goals each run by placing a variety of triggers given to you on a pachinko board, then launching a ball into it and seeing just how much you can score each turn, in what is described as gaming's first "autobonker." The hundred-plus triggers can do anything from teleport balls to splitting them in half or causing a ton of them to erupt after a while. In addition, there are over fifty boons to help players as well, as well as a sandbox mode and mod support in order to build your dream board.

Close

Ballionaire had previously been teased via a demo in the previous Steam Next Fest, and while there apparently have been some issues on occasion (at least one person in the Steam discussions seems to have stumbled across infinite loops), overall reception so far seems to have been highly positive, with previews praising the game for being just plain fun. Ballionaire arrives on December 10 for PC, cheekily having an initial price of $12.34 USD (with a nineteen percent launch discount), and we'll see then if the full version is worth checking out.