Fans of the Elder Scroll series have been yearning for a new mainline title for a long while now. Some bide their time with the Elder Scrolls Online, while others continue to experiment with the seemingly endless mods for the older games created by the community. New information from a well-trusted leaker might give fans a new outlet to scratch their Elder Scrolls itch. According to NateTheHate2, a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be announced and released relatively soon.

Nate shared this info on his Twitter account, which has more than 30k followers.

Oblivion Might See a New Beginning

This would be a remarkably fast output if the given information is true, which is sure to be exciting till the alleged release. Other details include the Oblivion Remake being developed with Unreal Engine 5, as well as being available for the PS5 as well as Xbox and PC. That's significant news for PlayStation fans, who have been weary of Bethesda's partnership with Xbox leaning towards exclusivity. Exclusivity was a fear many had when Elder Scrolls VI was officially announced back in 2018. This fear has become slightly unfounded, as the trajectory of Xbox titles has changed in recent times.