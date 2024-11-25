Old games have a unique charm, one that sometimes even the sequels can’t authentically capture. Developers will often try to remake these old games if they were popular at release, and while it is always great to see an older title built from the ground up to be played on modern systems (at a higher refresh rate and with better graphics), these remakes tend to fall short of what the original title managed to achieve. Sometimes it’s the story or the gameplay, and sometimes it's just the overall feel and vibe of the game that just feels off.

It’s very rare for a remake to be considered objectively better than the original game by the majority of the fan base, but these particular remade games managed to do exactly that.

6 Pokemon HeartGold And SoulSilver

They Gotta Remake ‘Em All

JRPG Systems Released March 14, 2010 Developer(s) Game Freak Publisher(s) Nintendo

Nintendo released Pokémon Gold and its sister title, Pokémon Silver, in 1999 on the Game Boy Color to critical acclaim. So when they remade these titles for the Nintendo DS 10 years later, in 2009, fans were reasonably skeptical.

However, HeartGold and SoulSilver elevated the original games in nearly every way. On top of enhanced graphics, Game Freak used the updated mechanics from Pokémon Platinum, the title that came out just one year prior, and added quality-of-life improvements to the remake that modernized the experience.

One of the most cherished additions was the ability for any Pokémon in the player’s party to follow them throughout the world, making the games much more similar to the Pokémon anime show, where Pikachu stays out of its Poke Ball and goes with Ash everywhere. The Pokéathlon mini-games, expanded Battle Frontier, and the inclusion of the original Gold and Silver soundtrack alongside a remastered score made these remakes the definitive way to experience either of these classic games.

5 Resident Evil 2

The Perfect Way To Remake A Classic

Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released January 25, 2019 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 blew people away with its quality. Capcom reimagined the survival horror classic for a modern audience and managed to retain the spirit of the original surprisingly well. The fixed camera angles and tank controls of the original were replaced with a dynamic over-the-shoulder perspective, making the game more immersive and accessible.

Capcom rebuilt the environment of Raccoon City with incredible detail, adding tension and atmosphere that hadn’t been possible in the 1998 original. Mr. X’s relentless pursuit in the remake is all the more terrifying, and the updated gameplay mechanics, combined with a faithful retelling of the story, made Resident Evil 2 the perfect example of how to remake a classic title right.

4 Dead Space

Even More Horrifying Than Before

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released January 27, 2023 Developer(s) EA Motive Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

In recent times, most gamers hold a mostly negative opinion of EA, but credit where it is due, for EA Motive’s 2023 remake of Dead Space took everything fans loved about the 2008 sci-fi horror game and refined it to near perfection. The remake featured updated graphics that add such details to the already terrifying USG Ishimura that raise it to an almost blood-curdling level.

The addition of voiced dialogue for the protagonist Isaac Clarke, something that had been missing in the original and was the source of gripe for many reviewers, gave the story more emotional weight. Devs also added a skin-flaying system, also called the Peeling System which adds a much-needed layer to the combat. There’s no doubt that the Dead Space Remake is the best way to play the first title in the trilogy.

3 Shadow of the Colossus

More Desolate Than Ever

Bluepoint Games’ 2018 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, which had previously only been remastered for the PS3, preserved the essence of the PS2 masterpiece while rebuilding the game from the ground up for the PS4. The breathtaking graphics transformed the melancholic landscapes and towering colossi into a visual marvel, capturing the grandeur of the original while making it accessible to a wide range of new audiences.

Gameplay improvements, such as smoother controls and quality-of-life updates, addressed some criticisms of the original while maintaining the emotional impact of Wander’s journey. The remake stands alongside Resident Evil 2 as a perfect example of how to modernize a classic while respecting its legacy.

2 Demon's Souls

Bringing Back a Hidden Gem

RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released November 12, 2020 Developer(s) Bluepoint Games Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Bluepoint Games struck gold once again with their 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls. This remake revitalized FromSoftware’s cult classic, which had been previously console-locked to the PS3, by bringing it to the PS5, a far more powerful console that could easily showcase the haunting beauty of the Kingdom of Boletaria in jaw-dropping detail. It introduced modern conveniences, such as improved inventory management, while leaving the core gameplay and level design untouched, preserving the soul-crushing difficulty that fans had come to adore.

The addition of new details, like enhanced sound design and visual effects, further deepened the immersion. It proved that Demon’s Souls was not only the precursor to the Soulslike genre, but a masterpiece that’s every bit worthy of the spotlight that this remake brought to it.

1 Metroid: Zero Mission

Justice Done to a Nintendo Classic

Action-Adventure Metroidvania Systems Released February 9, 2004 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo

Other than just to re-experience the nostalgia, there is probably no other reason to play the original 1986 Metroid on the NES. Nintendo remade the title roughly 18 years later on the GBA, improving every single aspect of the title and rendering the original a substantially worse version to play the game. It retained the essence of Samus Aran’s original adventure but overhauled the visuals, music, and gameplay with modern sensibilities.

The addition of a map system, tighter controls, and expanded story content made Zero Mission far more accessible than the original. New sequences, like the Zero Suit escape mission, made the story feel more complete than what was in the original. Metroid: Zero Mission is less of a remake than it is a new game, since it’s better than the older version in every conceivable way.