It was announced on Thursday that the remastered Gex Trilogy will be launching sometime this summer for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Both the 2D platformer original and the two 3D platformer sequels will be included in the bundle with modern features like rewind functionality and save states. It will be published by Limited Run Games.

The Gecko Returns

With the help of the acclaimed Carbon Engine that is Limited Run Games' in-house program that brings retro games to modern systems, Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko is getting brought back. When it launches sometime this summer, the games will have improved controls, updated visuals, trophy and achievement support, and widescreen functionality. You can wishlist the game on Steam right now if you feel inclined. Currently, no details have been released about a physical version of the Gex Trilogy yet, but knowing what Limited Run Games is known for, physical editions and possibly a collector's set is likely on the cards.

Like many other retro collections, there will be additional features. It will have a Music Player that lets you play all three soundtracks of the games, a Media Player to look at promo material and artwork from when the games first launched, and finally a completely new behind-the-scenes interview with Dana Gould, who voiced Gex for the American release. This is something the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is sadly missing as it only features scans of the manuals from past games.

The History of Gex

The Gex series is a platformer series that was originally developed by Crystal Dynamics, the studio that has created Tomb Raider games for the last few decades. It also created the disappointing Marvel's Avengers game in 2020 and is currently working on Perfect Dark with Xbox Game Studios and The Initiative.

Gex originally released for the 3DO on April 7, 1995.

As you'd expect from this era of gaming, Gex the Gecko is a wise-cracking protagonist that says outdated jokes every few minutes and he has plenty of attitude. While this does sound potentially cringeworthy, IGN's review at the time of the first game's release was complementary. "Usually, wise-cracking voice overs suck, but here it really does work," the article said.

Gex has a lot of themed levels to jump around in.

The second game Enter the Gecko has a surprising number of animations with over 125 moves at the protagonist's disposal. The press release says there are "Whip-cracking tail attacks, flying karate kicks, tongue grabbing and [and the ability to climb up walls." We'll be able to master all of the animal's moves when this remastered collection launches this summer.