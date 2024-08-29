Key Takeaways Remedy Entertainment partners with Annapurna for Control 2 & IP expansion.

If you are a fan of Remedy Entertainment titles utilizing live-action work within their games, this news is sure to please those appetites. Today, Remedy has announced their strategic partnership with Annapurna Pictures (Annapurna) to co-finance Control 2 and to bring the Control and Alan Wake franchises into film and TV. The agreement looks to be a fair share between the two companies, given that both will benefit from the anticipated release of Control 2 and the entertainment medium expansion of Remedy’s award-winning franchises.

Remedy's other franchise, Max Payne, had already seen the big screen back in 2008, which starred Mark Wahlberg as the title character.

It’s interesting to see the strategy behind this, with both having a mutual expectation from the partnership. When it comes to Control 2, according to the press release, it says that Annapurna will finance 50% of the development budget, which, in turn, will grant them the option to television, film, and selected audiovisual licensing rights for Alan Wake and Control. This news may come as a shock, considering the news that Alan Wake was being adapted at AMC back in 2022, but according to gamesradar, AMC’s rights to Alan Wake had expired and that the move was amicable between the two parties.

Oh, The Places It'll Go!

Expanding the Worlds Created by Remedy Entertainment

When it comes to who is getting their fair share in these revenues, the press release mentions that it has been decided by the companies on a mutual level. Given Remedy’s focus on gaming, they will receive a greater revenue share from the game sales, which is proportional to the amounts invested by both companies. With the audiovisual productions, Annapurna will receive a greater revenue share from those mediums, given that they have the licensing rights. Remedy has affirmed that they will retain full IP rights for Control and Alan Wake.

In celebration of this partnership, Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment, released a statement validating the agreement and providing optimism for the future of these IPs, stating,

“This strategic partnership between Annapurna and Remedy is an important milestone and an exciting opportunity for us. We know Annapurna shares our passion for IPs and the universes we have created. With award-winning movies such as Zero Dark Thirty and games like Stray, Annapurna’s expertise across film, TV, and video games makes them an ideal partner for us. This agreement will ensure we can develop Control 2 into the best game possible, allow us to move into self-publishing for selected titles and expand our franchises to other mediums”.

Founder and CEO of Annapurna, Megan Ellison, spoke about the partnership by saying,

“The future of storytelling requires seamlessly integrating gaming, film, and television, and this partnership will allow us to explore new ways of bringing these narratives to life”.

The gaming industry has been making its way into the entertainment industry with TV shows like The Last of Us and Fallout, and movies such as Sonic The Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, having recent and upcoming releases in the future. The stories told within games are important to the world of storytelling, and it's exciting to see some of those being brought to a larger audience in theaters and on TVs nationwide. This partnership validates the value in these franchises and the trust that these two companies have in delivering the best content possible.