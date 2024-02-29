Key Takeaways Remnant II now offers full cross-play for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players, allowing for seamless co-op multiplayer experiences.

Gunfire Games' acclaimed follow-up to the impressive 2019 shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, in the form of last year's Remnant II, has received its latest round of updates which sees full cross-play across platforms now available. Players across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC will now be able to team up in co-op multiplayer, the studio has confirmed, be they friends or strangers alike.

Speaking on today's update David Adams, President of Gunfire Games and Remnant II's Game Director explained:

"Crossplay has been one of the most player-requested features for REMNANT II, and our community has been so awesome waiting patiently for this feature to roll out. We’re so excited to launch this update today as the team has been working hard to make it a reality. There’s even more Remnant II content to come, including the second DLC!"

Indeed, as if Gunfire's additional add-on to its otherwise fantastic sequel, via last November's The Awakened King, wasn't enough, the sequel is still on course to receive an additional two DLC packs, though no further update or word of release as to either DLC has so far been given.

Today's update also sees the return of the in-game Aberration Domination event, which -- when it previously went live last October -- had players hunt down Aberrations across the sequel's multiple world settings, in the pursuit of Corrupted variants of particular weapons. Today's revival of the event sees five further weapons get the Corrupted treatment: Savior, Twisted Arbalest, Sorrow, Nebula and a personal favorite: the Cube Gun.

Remnant II is available now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.