Well, this doesn't happen very often. EA has renamed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to Dragon Age: Veilguard, as announced on a Wednesday blog post by developer BioWare. The RPG studio has also revealed that gameplay will finally be revealed on June 11.

"Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience," explained BioWare in the blog post. This is why the name has been changed to adjust expectations on what the title will bring.

On June 11 at 8:00am PT, BioWare has promised there will be over 15 minutes of gameplay that are captured from the "opening moments" of Dragon Age: Veilguard. Instead of revealing the gameplay during the Summer Game Fest or Xbox Showcase, EA has chosen to upload this footage on the Dragon Age YouTube channel. Interesting. Perhaps, a story trailer could debut during one of the two shows to get us excited about next Tuesday.

Dragon Age The Veilguard gets a new trailer next week

The blog also confirmed our suspicions that this project was considered to be multiplayer before EA and BioWare ultimately decided to go the tried and true single-player way. Thank The Maker. "We brought everything to the table which, yes, even included a multiplayer concept," said BioWare. "The time we spent experimenting and iterating gradually taught us a lot." Fans will be grateful to have the "choices, characters and world building you’d expect from [BioWare.]"

BioWare fans have dealt with a lot of stress over the past few years. The Edmonton-based developer oddly worked on a bland multiplayer project called Anthem, which had a thoroughly negative response from the fanbase. "Despite nailing the feeling of flying around in its Javelin suits and crafting a beautiful world, there's nothing in Anthem to hold a player's interest," said our review for Anthem. "It all gets old quickly thanks to bland encounters, dumb enemies, a borderline empty world and a dull story." To add some editorial, those four aspects are not what fans expect from a BioWare game.

What didn't help was the lacklustre Mass Effect: Andromeda. The plot left a lot to be desired, it didn't perform well at launch, and the mediocre gameplay didn't reach many peoples' expectations. Hopefully, Dragon Age: Veilguard can put BioWare back on track. It's arguably from BioWare's best series, and the last entry won Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

"This moment means so much to everyone at BioWare, and we wouldn’t be here without you."