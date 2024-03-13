Key Takeaways René Rother's Children of the Sun wows with its unique puzzle-shooter gameplay, set to release on PC April 9.

Though possessing only one bullet, control of its trajectory is key to success.

Devolver's busy lineup includes Pepper Grinder and more, but Children of the Sun stands out with its style and gameplay mechanics alike.

If you want to talk about new game announcements whose very first vertical slice of a demo results in an immediate must-play/must-keep-tabs-on response, look no further than developer René Rother's hybrid puzzle-shooter, Children of the Sun. One of Devolver Digital's upcoming published titles, Children of the Sun has today been given a release date -- less than a month after it was first announced and so quickly rose through the ranks to become what might be one of the year's most surprising and promising releases.

As detailed in the below trailer, Children of the Sun releases for PC, on April 9. The game, centering around a character simply referred to as The Girl, tasks players with taking out a select number of targets in an enclosed space. The catch, which doubles as the game's main gimmick and unique pull, is the fact that you not only have one bullet to do it all with, but you actually have control of said bullet's trajectory at certain points. The trick then is to find the right sequence of opportune angles and sight-lines, combined with environmental objects littered about, to weave in-between the game's various locales.

A Busy Period for Devolver & Co

Children of the Sun comes days after another fellow Devolver Digital-published title, Pepper Grinder, makes its own way into public hands. The latter releasing across consoles and PC on March 28. In a year that once again is looking to be a fairly sizeable output from the much-beloved publisher. With the likes of Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, Baby Steps, Skate Story -- all interesting titles in their own right -- and more planned to release sometime later this year on top. But it can certainly be argued that of any game released this year under the Devolver banner, Children of the Sun's promising style and substance alike, may well stand tallest of what could similarly be another impressive showing from the publisher in 2024.