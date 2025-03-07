The developer for the driving simulator RENNSPORT is teaming up with NACON to bring its game to consoles. Competition Company and Teyon Studios will bring its highly realistic racing simulation to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. RENNSPORT is currently free to play on Steam and Epic Games Store as it features high-performance race cars and laser-scanned circuits. The game was originally released on December 16 for Early Access. A game that is for the racers by the racers, the game will include cross-progression and cross-play across platforms. Players can start now on PC and carry over their progress to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“We're delighted to be adding RENNSPORT to our console catalog,” says Sébastien Waxin, Head of Racing at NACON. This great upcoming simulation is part of our plan to develop NACON's racing division, and to offer a wide range of games to satisfy all types of gamers, including drivers eager to compete on some of the most exciting circuits in the world.”

Three Different Founder's Packs

The early adopters for Rennsport on PC have three different options to add some content to the game. There is a Gold, Platinum and Diamond Founder's Pack for Rennsport, currently. The Gold Founder's Pack includes the Nurubrgring Nordschleife, a Car Purchase Credit and a Founder's Badge Gold. The Platinum includes those things and adds a Porsche GT3 R Rennsport, a Platinum Livery and a Wall Name on Founder's Track. The Platinum includes all of that plus two Car Purchase Credits, Founder's Badge Diamond, Diamond Dynamic Livery and a Run-Off Name on Founder's Track.

Related 7 Beginner Racing Sims To Get Into The Genre Players who want to enter the sim racing genre can learn the ropes by playing any of these 7 beginner-friendly titles.