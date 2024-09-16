Rent Please!-Landlord Sim is a simulation game where players take on the role of a landlord managing properties. Rent out apartments, collect rent, and upgrade your buildings to attract better tenants.

All Codes For Rent Please! Landlord Sim

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Rent Please! Landlord Sim. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

3CBB9B7F : Use for Traditional Furniture

: Use for Traditional Furniture E2C5A293 : Use for 2 1 Star Puzzle Packs

: Use for 2 1 Star Puzzle Packs SEPTEMBER9 : Use for 50000 Dollars, 5 Flowers and a 2 Star Puzzle Pack

: Use for 50000 Dollars, 5 Flowers and a 2 Star Puzzle Pack D92B6E16 : Use for 2 Star Puzzle Pack

: Use for 2 Star Puzzle Pack JUNEHELLO : Use for 10 Red Flowers and Innocence Theater

: Use for 10 Red Flowers and Innocence Theater GIFT4LIKE : Use for 5k Cash, 10 Red Flowers, 100 Diamonds and 1 Panda

: Use for 5k Cash, 10 Red Flowers, 100 Diamonds and 1 Panda QAGIFT0527 : Use for 5 Red Flowers and 50 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Red Flowers and 50 Diamonds AUGUST8 : Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers

: Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers UPDATE0709 : Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers

: Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers SUMMER7 : Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers

: Use for 50000 Dollars, 50 Diamonds and 5 Flowers GEMICON: Use for 50 Diamonds and 10 Red Flowers

How to Redeem Codes in Rent Please! Landlord Sim

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Rent Please! Landlord Sim on your Mobile Device Tap on the Cog icon on the right of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Tap Confirm. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.