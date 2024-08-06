Key Takeaways EA SPORTS FC 25 introduces the Highlighter, a replay tool allowing players to create and edit cinematic highlights for sharing or saving.

Players can choose from various camera presets and apply filters and effects to enhance their footage within the game.

The Highlighter is only available on certain platforms, offering additional gameplay aspects and rewards for pre-ordering before August 20.

Today, EA has unveiled a new tool that will be added to EA SPORTS FC 25 that isn't used for gameplay, but rather creating highlights. This new replay tool is called the EA SPORTS Highlighter, and this could very easily be used in other EA SPORTS games down the road. Rather than having just a photo mode, EA SPORTS FC 25 will allow for snippets while being able to edit these much like a photo. This will allow players to truly witness the cinematic nature that drives the Frostbite Engine in the game. The Highlighter Replay is an option within the game, and will only be available on current gen and the PC version of the game.

How Does it Work?

Having access to this via the pause menu during a game, players can be chosen and camera presets can be applied. These include Broadcast, HyperMotion, 360 and Drone. The replay appears in a 9x16 box, much like tiktok and shorts do, meaning this is possibly an easier way to edit these videos to post (which wouldn't be done in the game but rather exporting). Outside of those presets, other general camera angles are available for viewing. These include Follow and Follow Wide with additional Inverse options, Tele, Broadcast and Orbit Camera. Custom cameras can also be added, so an entire suite of canvases are available for the player.

Players can then apply filters including Monochrome, Cool, Warm and Alive to help set the ambiance of the shot. Other effects include speed adjustment, graphical effects including adding a Vignette, adjusting Contrast and Exposure along with peaking Highlights. Footage can be further edited on a timeline. Photos are possible within the highlight with the option to zoom, position, focus and more. All of this can be done in game and shared with friends or saved locally, then pulled off with a USB drive on consoles. This would certainly be simpler on the PC version as it would save locally to the SSD.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will launch on September 27 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The Highlighter is available only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC along with a few other gameplay aspects that are not possible on previous generation systems. Those who pre-order prior to August 20 will receive limited time rewards including an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in FC 24 Ultimate Team and an untradeable Hero Player Item in FC 25 that has an upgraded Prime version arriving in November. You can check out the Highlighter trailer here.