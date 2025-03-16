R.E.P.O.'s Huntsman is one of its deadliest foes. While slow, unassuming, and literally blind, he is deadly accurate with his shotgun and capable of instantly killing a crewmate who is even just a little too loud. However, he isn't invincible and becomes much more manageable once you understand his strengths and weaknesses.

This guide will help give you the tools you need to fight or avoid the Huntsman, rather than just getting blasted away the moment he hears you.

The Basics of the Huntsman

The Huntsman is an enemy that moves slowly around the map, using his shotgun like a cane. He is blind but a crack shot, able to shoot anything he manages to hear with incredible accuracy. It will be obvious when he intends to attack, as he will give a brief shout while readying his gun before firing at his target. At least initially, he's likely to be one of the deadliest foes you will face, as he can be tough to notice and will punish noisiness very swiftly and at a decent range. If he manages to hit a crewmate with his shot, they'll typically die in a single hit.

The Huntsman radically alters the way a group needs to play when he is nearby. While other enemies also react to sound, he severely punishes even small bumps of an item or a singular cough into one's microphone. On his own, he is relatively manageable if you aren't caught by surprise and understand how he operates. If paired with another enemy or if he walks by while you're handling a heavy object you can't immediately place down, he becomes a major issue.

Dodging Death

When the Huntsman actually hears something and readies a shot, it can be extremely tough to dodge out of the way. The window between when he starts his exclamatory shout and actually shoots is very small. In testing, it seemed to be roughly a second, maybe less. However, it isn't instant and the shot isn't magic.

The fired pellets do seem to be fired at specifically where he last heard a triggering sound, and they won't pierce barriers like tabletops, walls, or shelves. Decent stamina and a high sprint speed will make dodging much easier, as you can try to sprint towards some sort of barrier and then crouch, which causes your character to rapidly slide.

The moment you hear the Huntsman shout, assuming you have reason to believe it's you that triggered him, try to put anything between you and the gun. Keep in mind that it's a shotgun, so expect a spread of pellets. Once the shot goes off, assuming you don't die, stay still and quiet, or he is likely to immediately follow up the shot with another. Also, note that he commonly chains kills together, as one person gets shot and everyone else on a team panics and shouts (a natural but extremely unhelpful reaction).

Combating the Huntsman

The Huntsman can die, and it's actually fairly safe to kill him with the right equipment, although it's easier the larger your crew. Mines are incredibly effective against the Huntsman, as he can't see them and can be lured towards them via sound (just make sure he doesn't have a straight shot at you if you're trying to grab his attention). Once he has temporarily fallen, he can then be punished with other weapons, including explosives or even melee weapons. Just keep in mind that he will eventually return to an upright position if not killed and will immediately start attacking noisy crewmates when he does so.

The Huntsman also does poorly on stairs, tripping down them and briefly being stunned in the process. Depending on the map layout and his current position, you may be able to continually lure him towards the stairs and intentionally cause him to trip. You can then use that opportunity to punish the fall or, so long as the fall is damaging him, slowly but surely kill him purely by the tumbles he's taking by repeatedly luring him towards the tripping hazard.

Avoiding the Huntsman

As long as you stay aware of the Huntsman's position, he isn't especially hard to avoid. He moves slowly and only reacts to sound. If you're quiet, he isn't going to attack you, at least as long as you don't physically touch him. Even if you're noisy, he won't quickly seek you out. You can be relatively loud for brief periods when he is nearby, as long as he isn't in killing range. Just keep in mind that sound will still lure him towards you, so make sure his approach won't box you in.

While it can reduce the chaotic fun of R.E.P.O., turning off your microphone or switching to Push-to-Talk when you know the Huntsman is around can dramatically reduce the risk of drawing his attention. One issue is that, at the time of writing, he is extremely sensitive to sound. Noises you may not expect to be loud enough, like the pressing of keys or even just breathing too deeply, can cause him to attack.