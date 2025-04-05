R.E.P.O.'s Clown is a giggling creature of ill-intent, capable of wiping out whole teams (along with a C.A.R.T. of valuables) if a crew doesn't learn how to predict its movements and deadly laser beam. While it has a notorious reputation, the good news is that predicting that laser and getting where it isn't can be much easier than might first seem.

This guide will discuss the Clown's capabilities, some strategies to kill it, and how to avoid it if you're not in the fighting mood.

The Basics of the Clown

The Clown is a fairly dangerous foe if you're unprepared, able to quickly kill crewmates and destroy loot when attacking. Its main form of attack is a deadly laser beam. This attack is signaled by the Clown getting into a crouching position, typically giggling (although keep in mind you won't always hear it), and then firing a sweeping beam that targets the crewmate it is currently focused on. While it doesn't intentionally attack multiple crew or valuable items in an area, this beam sweep can devastate whatever is in front of it and potentially clear a whole room. If you get hit with the laser, expect to die. The specifics of dodging this beam are discussed later.

This beam has a cooldown timer, but it also isn't the Clown's only attack. The Clown can run towards foes and kick them. This kick technically deals 50 damage, but will often be lethal even if you're at full health due to the physical damage you're likely to take upon smashing into whatever wall or floor is behind you when the kick knocks you back. The Clown also has a behavior seemingly designed to ambush the crew for this kick attack, where it will sometimes sit in one position (often around a corner), crouched and still. Then, when someone gets in range, it strikes.

The Clown has 250 health and is heavy, requiring an often impractical 13 Strength to lift and thus many upgrades to get off its feet without the assistance of items. It is relatively fast, although it is going to frequently pause when aggressive to fire its beam, making it moderately easy to outrun. Between its booming footsteps, giggling, and loud beam, it's usually very easy to hear coming (although keep in mind that it sometimes will briefly wait in ambush).

Fighting the Clown