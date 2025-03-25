R.E.P.O.'s Robe is a strange and deadly creature, with an odd mechanic to it that means most players are making their encounters more dangerous than they need to be. While this monster can certainly still be intimidating, it becomes much more manageable once you understand how it works.

Related How to Combat the Huntsman in R.E.P.O. Read this guide to learn some tips and tricks to help you overcome the deadly Huntsman, one of R.E.P.O.'s toughest enemies.

This guide goes over the basic abilities of the Robe, how to fight it, and when you're better off keeping out of its way.

The Robe's Basics

The Robe has 250 HP and only has melee attacks. Its standard grabbing attack deals a nasty 100 damage, while its crouching attack (used to swipe at people hiding under furniture) hits less hard at 50 damage. When not actively seeking out a player, it slowly patrols its surroundings. It sees through a cone of a vision that is relatively easy to keep out of, as long as you know the monster's whereabouts. It is in the heaviest category of monster, taking a total of 13 Strength to lift.

The Robe has a few elements that make it special. First, it moves completely silently, meaning the only auditory cues one will have to detect it will come from objects and doors the monster bumps. Second, it will aggro to crewmates that look it directly in the face, automatically learning their location and pursuing them. Finally, looking at the Robe speeds it up; its speed is significantly reduced if all nearby crew can keep their eyes off it unless absolutely necessary.

The Robe is distracted easily, with attacks that are of limited range. With some practice, it is fairly easy to hop up onto nearby tables or slide under cover with a lot of legroom, like under beds, and keep the Robe completely occupied. The trick is to repeatedly grab him, which will draw his attention, from a place he cannot reach with his attacks. Keeping an enemy locked down like this can be a major help to your crew, especially in early levels where there aren't many enemies spawned at once.

On death, the Robe will drop a monster orb, a very fragile piece of loot that can be a range of values but will always be worth at least several thousand dollars.

Fighting the Robe

Medium-weight objects can knock down the Robe, with a common suggestion being to use the Clown toy, which you can squeeze the nose three times to cause an explosion, in addition to using the toy as a bludgeon. With practice, one can learn to quickly topple the Robe with a variety of common items, punish it by bludgeoning it over and over, and then repeating the process while the Robe tries to rise again, causing it to effectively be stunlocked.

Related 10 Most Useful Pieces of Equipment in Lethal Company Learn which pieces of equipment in Lethal Company you ought to be using to maximize your profits and keep the Company off your back a little longer.

As with most creatures, weapons can make this fight much easier. Melee weapons like the Baseball Bat can help knock the creature down and deal heavier damage, while explosives are excellent in terms of damage output (especially the Duct Tape grenade) but are also destroyed once used. Meanwhile, the Gun and Shotgun can trivialize the Robe, who doesn't have a good answer to heavy damage being dealt from a distance.

Whatever your approach, the real trick to fighting the Robe is just avoiding hits; its standing melee attack is enough to kill most crewmates. Thankfully, it is very easy to kite, but everyone fighting needs to keep aware that it will speed up when looked at. As long as you have a little Stamina, there is usually something like a table to get under (or jump on top of) to maintain the small bit of distance you need when the Robe is targeting you to avoid taking a hit.

Fighting the Robe and safely knocking it down while it's aggressive can be hard, so don't be afraid to hit the Robe while it's patrolling, dealing as much damage as possible while it's knocked down, and just running for safety when it manages to get up. If you aren't confident you can kill an enemy in one volley of attacks, hit-and-run tactics are often the best way to fight in R.E.P.O.

Choosing When to Fight

Compared to other powerful enemies like the Trudge, the Robe is an enemy that is relatively easy to learn how to consistently take down. Fighting it with the more durable of your medium treasures isn't especially hard, and weapons only make things easier. Its attacks can still deal nasty damage, but you can quickly get it trapped in a death loop, where it doesn't have time to recover before you've knocked it down again and continue to whale on it.

Choosing when to fight it is going to be a matter of your confidence in yourself and your crew. If a run is early on, it should be pretty easy to justify. Medium-weight objects are everywhere, and the Robe will drop a valuable monster orb when it dies. As you progress and a loss becomes a bigger worry due to the time you've invested, you'll have to decide if it's a challenge worth taking on based on how skilled the crew is at fighting, their current upgrades, and any weapons they might have.

The Robe isn't too destructive if left alive (most of its damage to loot is the result of it attacking a crewmate and items just being in th