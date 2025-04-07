Something of R.E.P.O.'s mascot, the Headman is a strange, aggressive enemy that can be difficult to evade once he spots you. Quiet while passive, this enemy can cause quite a bit of panic if he catches you by surprise, but he's actually fairly manageable if you stay calm and understand how he operates.

This guide discusses the basic mechanics of the Headman, how to actually fight him, and how to take cover and wait for trouble to pass if you want to avoid a fight.

Based on development logs, it seems the Headman was the first enemy developed for what eventually became R.E.P.O. The original intent was to develop a solo game about cleaning a mansion, where one needed to avoid the Headman. The game has obviously since evolved into something very different since then.

The Basics of the Headman

The Headman has 250 HP and spots Semibots via sight. Like most other large Danger Level 3 enemies, he requires 13 Strength to lift. When not aggro, he slowly floats around the map, occasionally chattering his teeth but otherwise operating in near silence. For this reason, it's fairly easy to get surprised by him, although you can often spot his very distinct eyes far in the distance if he's facing you, even before he is actually in range to spot you in turn. His vision seems mediocre at best; even just crouching in the open will often cause him not to see you.