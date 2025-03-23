R.E.P.O.'s Trudge is a monstrous tank, able to take hit after hit while also able to kill multiple crewmates in a single attack. However, it's also highly avoidable and, for those with some bloodlust and gumption, a foe vulnerable to a hit-and-run approach.

This guide will walk you through the basics of fighting the Trudge, and discuss whether it's something worth attempting.

The Basics of the Trudge

The Trudge is a deadly, lumbering foe, with hundreds of health and attacks that can be difficult to avoid. It can create a vacuum-like suction field with a big range, pulling everyone nearby towards it. Then, it can punish nearby crew with a slam. If either of these attacks hit, it can easily result in a kill (with the slam attack specifically seeming to literally be an instant kill, rather than dealing damage). The Trudge is also massively heavy; actually picking it up is essentially impossible under normal circumstances.

Most players learn to simply avoid the Trudge, and with good reason. It's fairly slow, noisy, and relatively easy to hide from. Its sight is limited, and it seems to be completely deaf. Meanwhile, unless you have a team that can fight with some coordination and the right equipment (and maybe a few upgrades), it's also one of the toughest fights the game can throw at you. It can take significant resources to overcome, yet will provide no reward if you don't manage to kill it.

Fighting the Trudge

To fight the Trudge, everyone involved should first understand that the creature should be passive, meaning it is calmly wandering around looking for targets. If it's aware a crewmate is nearby, everyone needs to get away and wait before attacking. This is because it will quickly use its vacuum attack once it has a target. This will suck in everyone nearby and knock them down. This pull can result in all involved then immediately being hit with its slam attack, killing them instantly.

One big risk of the Trudge is that someone accidentally triggers his pull attack with crew nearby. If everyone is safely hidden, but one crew member gets spotted, the pull can easily cause a bunch of otherwise safe crewmates to quickly get smashed.

Like most enemies in R.E.P.O., the proper way to combat the Trudge is to knock it down before it can attack, punish the fall as much as you can do safely, and then either flee or rush to knock it down again if it manages to get up. The initial knockdown is typically going to be where something goes wrong, assuming you're actively fighting the Trudge and not caught by surprise. The community and testing for this article have shown a few different strategies can make getting it off its feet easier:

Landmines are excellent, as you can place them down somewhat near the Trudge and then either lure it over or just wait for it to wander onto the mine. A single explosion will knock it down.

Grenades, especially the Duct Tape Grenade, can be a good way to knock down the Trudge and potentially deal significant damage (assuming you're using a lethal explosive) if you can drop or toss the grenade without an attack going off. This isn't too tough if you keep aware of where the Trudge is looking and avoid rushing.

Melee weapons, especially the Baseball Bat, can knock the Trudge over and, unlike explosives, are rechargeable. The downside is obviously the distance required; a crewmate will need to quickly and deliberately rush up behind a passive Trudge and solidly whack it for this to work.

Whacking the Trudge with items can also knock him down if done correctly, which is the combat strategy many of the best players learn to master to make sure they can more or less always fight nearly any creature in the game (often trivializing the encounter). This can be a bit tricky to pull off, however, and you'll also be damaging items in order to do it.

The Trudge can apparently be lifted, with the community claiming it takes 13 Strength to do so. This will allow you to trivialize a Trudge fight as long as you sneak up behind it for the initial grab. However, that's a huge investment most teams can't make. Still, it's something to keep in mind if you're in the late game. The Feather Drone can also be used to sharply reduce the Trudge's weight. The Zero Gravity drone lets you easily lift it as well, but its battery is very limited.

It should also be understood that guns in R.E.P.O. are extremely powerful and can significantly reduce the difficulty of almost any fight. The Shotgun is usually regarded as the best weapon in the game and the Pistol is a close second, although it can be hard to aim. Unloading into the Trudge with these weapons can quickly trivialize the fight. The Tranq Gun can also stun the Trudge, although keep in mind that it can't deal the creature any damage.

You're unlikely to kill a Trudge in a single volley of attacks without a lot of practice. After a time, it will pop up again and immediately try to attack. How a team wants to balance dealing as much damage as possible versus making sure they have time to get away if the creature gets back up is going to depend on a group and their skill level. The safe strategy is generally going to be only trying to get one or two hits in while the creature is down and then fleeing, waiting for another opportunity to knock it down, and then repeating. However, a skilled team can get very good at severely punishing downed foes and still avoiding any retribution.

When the Trudge dies, make sure to get the orb it drops. This relatively valuable orb is very fragile; handle with care or one of the main reasons you took on this challenging fight might end up smashed to bits.

Choosing Your Battles