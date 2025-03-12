A core part of many early R.E.P.O. experiences is watching a friend confidently grab something fragile and then smash it against a wall. You may have even accidentally engaged in such destruction yourself. There is some real skill to picking up items with care while still being an effective contributor to your team.

The goal of this guide is to help new players start looting like pros, helping you quickly and efficiently gather items without wasting too much time or money.

Handle With Care

Probably the biggest loss of value in R.E.P.O. comes from negligence. A crewmate picks up an item and then bumps it against a surface (or a friend), resulting in an avoidable impact. This is a common issue with diamonds, which are highly valuable but lose massive amounts of value from even small bumps.

When picking up an item to loot, try to do the following:

Click to grab it, but don't move your mouse.

Once the item is grabbed, determine the best way to get it off the surface it's resting on before making any movements. Lifting an object is one of the places players make the most mistakes. Oftentimes, it's best to use the mouse wheel to pull an item slightly towards you before moving your mouse at all.

While moving with an object, be careful keeping it too far from you, as it can be hard to judge how close a distant object is to obstacles.

Turn slowly, as whipping an object quickly is an easy way to shatter it against something.

When it comes time to place something down, move slowly. The less momentum an item has, the less likely a damaging impact is to occur. The C.A.R.T. has a special property that dampens impacts against it, but it's still good practice to place everything down with care.



While heavy objects can be moved faster with more crew, and some objects might be impossible to lift without a team, you should usually lift objects with as few people as possible. This is because coordinated lifting is more difficult. If you need to lift as a team, try to go extra slow and make it very obvious what you're doing. Communicate with everyone else holding the object, making sure that everyone knows exactly what direction the object needs to be moving.

As you progress in R.E.P.O., efficient looting is going to become more and more important. There will come a point where accidentally whacking plates and diamonds against the walls and floor might legitimately be what kills a run. Oftentimes, if you don't have time to be careful with an object (such as when a monster has noticed you), it's best to just calmly place the item down, then wait and hide, rather than rush or try to fight off the threat.

When taking large objects to the extraction zone, make sure the entire object is within the zone. When the machine slams down to collect items, it can break items that are partially outside the zone, erasing their value.

Know Where You're Going

If you're going to pick up an item in R.E.P.O., you should know where you're taking it. That may seem obvious, but it's best to have more than just a vague idea of where you intend to go once you pick it up. Ask yourself if you know where the C.A.R.T. is and if there are any nearby obstacles you should be aware of. Importantly, other crewmates count as obstacles for this calculation; try to make your presence known and announce when you're carrying something nearby so they can better avoid bumping you.

While getting an item in the C.A.R.T. is going to usually be your main goal, there are exceptions. The C.A.R.T. acts a bit differently than other surfaces, allowing you to usually just drop an item into it without any risk of damage, as if the C.A.R.T. and items already inside were cushioned. However, sometimes the C.A.R.T. might be full, an item is just too large, or an item is so close to the extraction zone that the safety of the C.A.R.T. isn't really necessary. What matters is that you know where you're going before you pick up an item, so that you can get to that target as safely as possible.

Prepare for Trouble

A common and often run-ending issue that can occur in R.E.P.O. can occur when a crew believes their C.A.R.T. full of collected treasures is somewhere safe, only for a monster (or group of monsters) to severely damage its contents. This is especially likely to occur when pushing your C.A.R.T., as a monster might attack a crew and clip the contents of the C.A.R.T. in the process. Some attacks, like Clown's laser, can clear a C.A.R.T.'s contents completely if you're blindsided.

Keep in mind that sound can draw in monsters. While a crew doesn't need to be silent (and communication can be a big help, depending on the situation), you should pay attention to how loud everyone is. The louder the crew, the more likely a creature you can't see right now is going to hear you and start heading in that direction.

If you believe you've drawn the aggression of an enemy, get away from anything valuable. If you think the monster is likely to stomp through your treasures while pursuing you, you should try to quickly move your C.A.R.T. to the side or just adjust your position, so the monster is likely to take a path that doesn't cause as much damage. Even if you intend to fight, you should still keep these things in mind, as you don't want items damaged in the crossfire.

Final Advice

Once you actually have money to spend and get to the store, make sure you're consistently upgrading your crew and healing up when anyone's health when it gets too low. Buying too many consumable items that don't give a crew any kind of permanent edge can backfire, even if things like Grenades can certainly be useful in a pinch. One of the most important upgrades for looting is Strength, as it lets you lift heavier items with less help.

Finally, it should be noted that many runs die because a group tried to maximize profits when they had already collected the value they needed to progress. Learn how to lock in value. Deliver what the Taxman is asking for until you have only one extraction point left, then (over)load the C.A.R.T. for the final run with as much as you can. Waiting to decide how far to push your luck until the end will give you more wiggle room; you'll have more items you can collect, you'll have a better understanding of the map layout, and you'll know if any of the particularly tough monsters have spawned.