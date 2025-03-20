Despite the cartoonish indifference of the robots serving the sinister Taxman, R.E.P.O. is a game full of mystery. Putting aside the many strange items one can find and the monsters stalking each location, each map suggests a world that fell into some sort of calamity. The store locale is no different, although it contains one particular mystery many players aren't aware of: a secret room.

This short guide discusses how to locate this room, enter it, and (depending on your luck) purchase the items therein.

Finding the Secret Room

The secret room can be accessed through a secret panel in the ceiling of the Service Station (the store level visited between "real" levels). In testing, it seemed like this door was visually indistinguishable from any of the other ceiling panels. Luckily, it still isn't especially hard to find. Despite what some materials online will state, no items are required to find this panel or "shake it loose" before you can access it. You (and ideally some friends) just need to bounce around a bit.

Finding the secret entrance can be done by repeatedly jumping up towards the ceiling, aiming your reticle at the various square ceiling tiles. The correct panel essentially acts as a door, with your reticle changing once you're in range of it to indicate that it can be grabbed. Once you have found the right panel, grab it and swing it open (this may require some hopping and adjusting to get the angle right, but it can be done without any upgrades).

Note that aiming at the secret panel isn't enough; if you're not in range, your reticle won't change. This is why it's easiest to hop as you check panels, letting you be sure you don't accidentally skip one by looking at it from too far away.

Entering the Secret Room

Once the panel is open, you can now enter the hidden attic. This part can be much trickier, but is still possible if you have at least one additional crewmate, even if you have no upgrades or items. However, without a crewmate, you will need a way to gain significant height on your own.

Entering With Friends

As long as two people can work together, it's possible for one to get the other into the secret room with no extra assistance. First, one crewmate must Tumble (done using "Q" by default). This will put them into a state where they can be lifted by an ally.

The other crewmate must then lift their "tumbled" ally. With no upgrades or items activated, one may notice it at first appears they cannot lift their ally enough to get them into the attic. However, it is possible if you jump with the held ally already being placed at maximum range and do a brief flicking motion while releasing your hold. This can let you toss the held ally into the secret room, getting the tiny bit of extra distance needed. It isn't especially easy, but it can be done consistently with practice.

If you're struggling, items which affect weight or gravity can be used to either boost the thrower's jump or carry the person who is being tossed further. A thrower with even one Range or Double Jump upgrade is also likely to find the throw dramatically easier.

Entering Alone

Depending on the items available at the store (keeping in mind you can use items available for purchase at the Service Station without actually buying them) and your current upgrades, it may be impossible to enter the hidden attic on your own. The simplest way to access the room would likely be to have multiple Jump upgrades purchased, letting you multi-jump up to the room.

Some items that may or may not be available depending on your RNG that can help you gain more height include the Feather Drone (attach it to yourself for extra jump height), the Zero Gravity Drone (you can again attach it to yourself for a higher jump), and the Zero Gravity Orb (which creates a field that will let you float and carry your momentum, potentially letting you slide up to the attic).

You may also be able to position some items to stand on for a bit more height, although only the Pocket C.A.R.T. and C.A.R.T. are likely to provide a meaningful boost.

Benefits

At the time of writing, the store's secret room will sometimes be empty, providing a visitor no benefit beyond the exploration of an interesting hidden space. However, it will often contain one of two items:

Human Grenade : A small pineapple grenade that deals modest damage in a small radius.

: A small pineapple grenade that deals modest damage in a small radius. Duct Tape Grenade: A set of three pineapple grenades duct taped together. Upon exploding, it launches the three grenades outward, which then also explode.

Both these items are usually fairly affordable, with the Duct Tape Grenade the pricier of the two, although both aren't as powerful as one might imagine secret weapons to be. While not all the specifics of these weapons have yet been determined, it seems the standard Grenade is stronger or at least comparable to the Human Grenade. The Duct Tape Grenade is a bit more unique. Because it creates multiple explosions, it can be extremely deadly to both players and monsters if you can catch something in the middle of the cluster and get lucky with the initial spread. It can make a decent hitter if you're aiming to kill some tougher monsters.