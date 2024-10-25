Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition are all getting PS5 physical releases this December in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, North Americans will have to wait until January.

European and Asian Countries Get the PS5 Physical Copies First

All three titles will head to physical stores with their upgraded PS5 versions on December 6 for Europeans, Asians, New Zealanders, and Australians and December 26 for the Japanese. Capcom has given a more vague January 2025 window for these ports' PS5 physical releases. Each of these games have an MSRP of $29.99 or 3,289 yen, according to billbil_kun on X.

If you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of these games, you can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions for free. However, they won't be on the disc, which makes it difficult to preserve the best ports of the remakes.

These ports take advantage of some of the new features on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC owners also have access to them by updating these games. Firstly, there is ray tracing support. Capcom says on its official website that this feature "dynamically expresses reflections of light from mirrors and water surfaces." and "photorealistic depictions of light and shadow."

Additionally, you can enjoy a higher frame rate on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. The website says there are "smoother images during gameplay thanks to the increased processing speed of next-generation hardware."

It also proclaims to have 3D audio, which according to the Resident Evil website, "express sound not only from the front, back, left, and right, but also up and down, providing a more realistic sound experience." In the horror genre, you'll want to be as immersed as possible to get that spooky atmosphere. The game also loads faster, letting you get into the action sooner.

Play Resident Evil 2 If You Haven't Already

Resident Evil 2's remake is a beloved entry in the long-running series. It features Leon Kennedy during his first adventure, dealing with the zombie crisis in Raccoon City. It also stars the fan-favorite Ada Wong.

"Capcom has not only recreated Resident Evil 2, but entirely redesigned it to be a bigger and more robust horror experience," said our review. "The sense of dread and tension they created is unwavering throughout each of the six-hour campaigns."

Our sister site Game Rant was also impressed. "The game pays homage to the original release while successfully updating the experience for modern audiences," the review said. "It's not perfect, but it's close."