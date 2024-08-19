Key Takeaways Resident Evil 2 on GOG: Enhanced with modern features, full Windows compatibility, improved audio, and visuals.

Support for modern controllers like DualSense and Xbox Series enhances playability and modernizes the classic title.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth playing, redesigned for a bigger horror experience with enhanced dread and tension.

Resident Evil 2 is creeping its way to PC store GOG with a bunch of enhancements on August 27. It will include an improved DirectX game renderer, full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11, and rendering options, such as Windowed mode.

A Lot of Improvements for the Resident Evil 2 GOG Version

The content from the original PC release on February 19, 1999, hasn't been altered but the game has received enhancements and bug fixes with this new GOG edition. It includes the following, according to the store page:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Six localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved audio volume and panning.

Improved cutscenes and subtitles.

Improved savegame manager.

Improved game video player.

Issue-less game exit.

Improved game registry settings.

Improved key-binding settings and audio settings screens.

Improved end credits in the German version.

Fixed issues with Rooms 114 and 115 (missing text), Room 210 (invisible diary), and Room 409 (looping sound).

Full support for modern controllers (DualSense, DualShock 4, Xbox Series Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, Logitech F series, and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

4th Survivor and Tofu modes enabled from the very beginning.

The support for modern controllers like the DualSense and Xbox Series' controller is a fantastic way to modernize this classic title and make it playable for many years to come.

Additionally, there will be new modes available for this release. There will be hordes of zombies to take out in a challenge called the Extreme Battle Mode, which changes each time you try it. There will also be a picture gallery you can browse. You can also watch the secret scenario without having to unlock it. If you want to experience the original Japanese version, that's also an option.

The Resident Evil 2 Remake is Also Great

The whole Resident Evil trilogy will be up on GOG, and if you decide to get all three (the first is out already), you can save 17% of the money. Arguably, the new Resident Evil 2 remake is worth a playthrough more than the original in the year 2024, but it's great to experience the classic none the same.

"Capcom has not only recreated Resident Evil 2, but entirely redesigned it to be a bigger and more robust horror experience," said our review of the remake. "The sense of dread and tension they created is unwavering throughout each of the six-hour campaigns."