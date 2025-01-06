Capcom has entered 2025 on a high note with the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake reaching another sales milestone.

Japanese publisher Capcom has been on a roll as of late. After initial stumbles in the late PS3/Xbox 360 and early PS4/Xbox One eras, the publisher has seemingly found their stride. Following the successful revival of the Resident Evil franchise with Resident Evil VII, Capcom began the process of remaking their older Resident Evil titles. Resident Evil 2 sold gangbusters, Resident Evil 3's sales were more modest, and Resident Evil 4 continues to sell. Back in October 2024, Capcom revealed that the remakes of the beloved 2004 title had sold over 8 million units. Well, with the new year's arrival, Capcom revealed the game hit another milestone, 9 million units!

One Step at a Time

Capcom confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a special piece of artwork thanking fans.

Resident Evil 4 Remake originally launched March 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4. Despite initial reservations about how Capcom would handle a remake of the beloved 2004 Gamecube title, the team managed to shatter expectations. The game garnered numerous accolades in 2023 and reached numerous sales milestones. Heading into 2025, it doesn't look like the Resident Evil 4 train is slowing down anytime soon.

Rising From the Ashes

The success of Resident Evil 4 Remake is yet another sign that Capcom's multi-year effort to revitalize Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and more is working. After the critical lashing Resident Evil 6 received (though it was successful commercially), Capcom hunkered down to develop a title more in-line with the franchise's roots. The success of Resident Evil VII, and fan demand for remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, helped pave the way for the celebrated Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The only thing left to wonder is what Capcom has in store for the franchise next. Resident Evil 9 seems like a given, but given Resident Evil Village and its DLC serving as an endpoint for the Winters' saga, it's unclear where the publisher/developer might take the series. Meanwhile, back on the remake track, the divisive Resident Evil 5 should be next up for the remake treatment. Though the game is still easily playable on modern hardware thanks to backwards compatibility with the PS4 and Xbox One remasters, that didn't stop Capcom from remaking Resident Evil 4. Of course, fans are also hoping that Resident Evil - Code: Veronica might get the remake treatment next.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Mac, and iOS.