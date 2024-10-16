Single player games seem to be alive and well, as Japanese publisher Capcom has announced that its game Resident Evil 4 Remake has sold over eight million copies worldwide. The Resident Evil 4 team are celebrating the milestone as the game reaches 19 months in the market.

Capcom Thanks The Fans

"To you, the 8 million-plus agents, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," said Capcom Dev 1's official X page. The message was shared on Wednesday with a new picture of Ashley and Leon at a bus stop. The hero seems to chowing down on his lunch, while his communications attendant is enjoying a coffee. For some reason, the President's daughter has cat ears on with some lovely glasses. Nevertheless, the eight million sales mark is impressive after a successful debut of three million sales within two days. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, however, did reach that number in 24 hours.

Since the game's initial launch on March 24, 2023 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it also had a Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad release on December 20, 2023. If the Resident Evil 7 iOS sales are anything to go by, however, the latter ports seem to have not made much of a dent at all in the recent sales milestone. Despite this, hopefully, there will be a port of some kind for the next Nintendo system as the original Resident Evil 4 release was exclusive to the GameCube.

Capcom's Future Looks Bright

"Every square inch of Resident Evil 4 has been remade with incredible detail," said our review for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. "There’s new side quests to take care of, such as mini-boss fights, and optional backtracking to open up the three major areas, allowing each to feel lived in." Game Rant also had a fantastic time with the game. "It offers nonstop visceral combat and clever changes that help it feel both new and familiar at the same time," said its review. "The fact that the Resident Evil 4 remake is not as content-complete as previous iterations of the game hurt it, but what's there is still so good that most will be able to forgive it."

Capcom has a huge release coming in February, despite the lack of a Resident Evil announcement recently. Monster Hunter: Wilds is launching on February 28, 2025. After a positive preview from Hardcore Gamer and a more open gameplay style, Monster Hunter: Wilds seems set to continue Capcom's recent success in the console gaming market while others like Square Enix and Ubisoft have struggled.