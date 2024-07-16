Key Takeaways Resident Evil 7 iOS port sells less than 2,000 times, potentially one of Capcom's worst-performing games.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage also struggles on iOS with less than 3,000 copies sold.

Free-to-play Gacha games like Genshin Impact are thriving, reaching $5 billion in mobile sales.

Mobilegamer.biz is reporting that the Resident Evil 7 iOS port has been sold less than 2,000 times across Apple's devices. This could be one of Capcom's worst performing games in history, and other iOS console ports like Assassin's Creed Mirage haven't fared much better.

The Resident Evil 7 iOS port is currently available for $20 on the App Store, but it does let players install the game first to try it. Appfigures (via Mobilegamer.biz) states that the game's been downloaded around 83,000 times with a total revenue of $28,410. Therefore, less than 2000 people who have bought the game after trying it, but that could be incorrect.

Capcom's not the only company suffering from poor sales of the iOS ports. Assassin's Creed Mirage also made a leap of faith towards Apple's devices. According to Mobilegamer.biz again, it sold less than 3,000 copies at a whopping $49.99. It seems like mobile gamers aren't biting on paid content, at least for the time being. Neither Ubisoft, nor Capcom have commented on the reportedly poor sales of these games on iOS systems. We could hear more during upcoming financial reports, however.

Nevertheless, it seems free-to-play titles are here to stay. Gacha games like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves have captured the zeitgeist of many on mobile platforms. Data.AI (via Gamesindustry.biz) reported that Genshin Impact was the fastest game to reach $5 billion of sales on mobile alone.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is still worth a download on consoles and PC, however. It helped revive the once-struggling horror franchise with a terrifying, intense storyline in a small location rather than the misplaced blockbuster action of Resident Evil 6. The gameplay's spot on, the bosses are terrifying and unpredictable, the acting is impeccable, and overall, the new first-person perspective, at the time, truly took the horror experience to the next level. Resident Evil 7 was also VR-compatible on PlayStation systems, adding to the intensity.

"It immerses the player so well into a terrifying world of horrors thanks to the polish, initially intense combat sequences and numerous memorable sequences that range from simple exploration to grand, over-the-top boss fights," said our review. "Capcom has once again managed to reinvigorate and reinvent one of gaming’s most beloved series, and there’s already plenty of intrigue as to where the franchise is headed next."

Ethan Winters' harrowing story continues into Resident Evil: Village, another fantastic entry in the series that introduced one of the series' most iconic villains Lady Dimitrescu. Village is also available on iOS platforms, and the sequel flopped too.