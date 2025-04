Despite quietly exiting the stage after its third mainline entry, the Resistance franchise left a notable footprint during the PlayStation 3 era. Developed by Insomniac Games, the series offered an alternate-history vision of the 20th century -- one where a brutal alien race called the Chimera invaded Earth and rewrote humanity’s fate.

Blending gritty worldbuilding, a unique arsenal of weapons and bleak storytelling, the franchise evolved steadily, stumbling only on the handheld frontier.