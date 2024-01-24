Key Takeaways Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast are collaborating to create the first licensed Dungeons & Dragons VR game, combining tabletop gaming with virtual reality.

Resolution Games' success with VR tabletop RPG Demeo positioned them as an ideal partner for bringing the world of D&D to life in VR.

The collaboration between Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast aims to redefine gaming by melding the magic of D&D with virtual reality.

Exciting news has emerged from the realms of virtual reality (VR) and tabletop gaming as Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast, under the Hasbro umbrella, join forces to develop the first officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons VR game. As pioneers in their respective fields, these two companies are set to break new ground in the gaming industry by creating a digital experience that brings the magic of D&D to life in unprecedented ways.

A Landmark Collaboration

Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast have officially announced their collaboration to craft a groundbreaking Dungeons & Dragons VR game. This venture marks a significant milestone in the intersection of tabletop gaming and virtual reality, promising an immersive experience that captures the essence of the beloved D&D universe.

Resolution Games

As one of the foremost VR studios globally, Resolution Games boasts an impressive portfolio, including hits like Cook-Out, Blaston, and the popular Demeo series. The studio's expertise in creating engaging and immersive VR experiences positions them as the ideal partner for bringing the Dungeons & Dragons universe to life in virtual reality.

Demeo, Resolution Games' flagship tabletop RPG in the VR space, has been a resounding success and serves as a testament to the studio's dedication to capturing the spirit of Dungeons & Dragons. The collaboration with Wizards of the Coast to develop the first officially licensed D&D VR game is a significant leap forward for Resolution Games and a testament to the impact of their work in the gaming industry.

Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, expressed confidence in Resolution Games, highlighting their expertise in translating tabletop gaming joy to digital platforms. The studio's success with titles like Cook-Out, Blaston, and the acclaimed Demeo series demonstrates their ability to bring players together in unique and accessible ways.

Resolution Games' Enthusiasm

Tommy Palm, the founder and CEO of Resolution Games, conveyed the studio's immense passion for tabletop roleplaying games, citing their inspiration from Demeo, a VR tabletop RPG heavily influenced by Dungeons & Dragons. The upcoming project is poised to leverage the richness of the D&D fantasy world, and Resolution Games eagerly anticipates sharing more details in the near future.

Wizards of The Coast and Hasbro

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of the renowned Hasbro conglomerate, is a powerhouse in the gaming world, not only for Dungeons & Dragons but also for the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to explore new frontiers in gaming, combining the legacy of D&D with cutting-edge virtual reality technology.

The collaboration between Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast is poised to redefine the gaming landscape by introducing the first officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons VR game. As these industry leaders join forces, players can anticipate an unparalleled fusion of the magical D&D universe with the immersive capabilities of virtual reality. Stay tuned for further updates as these two giants work together to bring this highly anticipated project to life, offering gamers a unique and unforgettable journey into the realms of Dungeons & Dragons like never before.