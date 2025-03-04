During the 1990s, one of the names synonymous with console gaming was Acclaim. The company produced or developed quite a few series for both the 16-bit and 32-bit eras including the console ports of the Mortal Kombat series. The company was originally founded in 1987 and shut its doors in 2005 due to bankruptcy. Different assets went to different publishers including THQ, Electronic Arts and more. Series like Burnout and NBA Jam would be made from a completely different company whereas the likes of NFL QB Club and All-Star Baseball would exit, altogether. Fast-forward twenty years and Acclaim is relaunching as a publisher with a bold vision of supporting indie developers and reigniting classic franchises.

“It’s an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry,” said Alex Josef, CEO, “We’re fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we’ve already signed some incredible indie titles, which we’ll be revealing soon.”

How did the Acclaim Resurrection Happen?

An advisory board has been assembled that is comprised of some of the best industry leaders. One of these is professional wrestler and current AEW competitor Jeff Jarrett, who is with Global Force Entertainment. Not to be confused with The Acclaimed in AEW, Jarrett will be working with this Acclaim alongside Russell Binder at Striker Entertainment and Mark Caplan at Ridge Partners. Alex Josef will serve as CEO, who brings two decades of experience in the gaming industry to the table.

The goal with the return of Acclaim is to resurrect and revitalize its beloved portfolio of classic IPs. Other key partners including Phil Toronto at VaynerFund and Eric Vogel at JET Management will bring expertise in investments and management to help foster an environment that is "ripe" for driving long-term success and working with independent developers. These smaller developers can bring their skills to IPs that are owned by Acclaim.

“For more than three decades, I've had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I'm thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Jarrett. “From my early involvement with the publisher’s hit 16-bit WWF titles to my experience helping shape the TNA Wrestling series, which spawned the first video game wrestler to become a full-time roster member in the Squared Circle, I've seen firsthand the type of impact great games can have on players and fans. Resurrecting Acclaim is an opportunity to impart the same degree of passion and love to a new generation, and I'm excited to be involved.”

Possible Directions for Acclaim

During its successful tenure, sports games were a high point for the company. The likes of All-Star Baseball on the Nintendo 64 along with NFL QB Club brought unprecedented visuals at that time. The sports market is largely pigeonholed to one publisher per major sport. Wrestling would be another option, but with AEW and WWE licenses being tied up, this would leave the other promotion Impact as an option. Series like Burnout, Turok and NBA Jam are owned by other companies and maybe there are plans to do something to bring these back via the Acclaim label.