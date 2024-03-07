Key Takeaways REVEIL offers a psycho-thriller experience set around a nightmarish mental circus, where the players must uncover dark secrets.

Players must guide Walter through strange locales, hostile apparitions, and puzzles to determine his fate and that of his family.

The game features multiple endings, creating an interesting gameplay experience based on player choices and actions.

Over the years, the circus has more or less become a thing of the past. Most are still familiar with its sights and sounds thanks to the likes of TV and movies, but first-hand experience is becoming increasingly rare. That might actually be a good thing, though, because movies, books, and TV shows portray it as a place where nightmares are born. Such is the case with Deadelic Entertainment's and Pixelsplit's newly launched psycho-thriller, REVEIL, and it might be that nightmares are the tamest of the terrors lurking within its take on the ol' family-friendly circus.

REVEIL follows Walter Thompson, an otherwise average man who one day realizes that he's trapped in a nightmarish world of his own creation. Further, the epicenter of his internal horrorscape seems to be the Nelson Brothers Circus and his time working there as a young man. Why it is that his subconscious is so fixated upon that place and time is something players are going to have to discover alongside Mr. Thompson, though; Pixelsplit has made sure of that.

It's not just about resolving some trauma from Walter's past, however. This nightmare of his may not necessarily be contained within his mind. His wife and daughter have both seemingly gone missing within the circus and adjoining spaces, so his solving this personal mystery could very well mean the difference between life and death for those whom he cares for most.

REVEIL takes players through a shifting, nightmarish reality.

As they make their way through the world of REVEIL, players have to guide Walter through a variety of strange locales, help him get past hostile apparitions and open his way forward through solving puzzles. The story features multiple endings, so it's likely that how players go about these activities will determine whether Walter and his family survive their time at the circus.

For those who want to dive in a little deeper, Daedelic Entertainment is offering a special "Funhouse Edition" of REVEIL. This version of the game comes with the following main extras: a digital soundtrack featuring eight tracks, a 41-page digital art book, a black-and-white camera effect and developer commentary. Both this version and the standard are available now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.