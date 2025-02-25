As part of IGN Fanfest, Raccoon Logic has dropped a healthy helping of info about Revenge of the Savage Planet, the successor game to Journey to the Savage Planet Not only has the developer confirmed that the game will be launching on May 8 for both consoles and PC, but it's also confirmed that it'll be available on Game Pass right from the get-go.

Raccoon Logic also revealed that Revenge of the Savage Planet will come in three different editions, with each providing a different set of perks and/or goodies. Fans will have their choice of the Super Standard Edition, the digital-only Cosmic Hoarder Edition and the physical-only D1 Retail Edition. The full breakdown for each is as follows:

Super Standard Edition - $39.99

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Cinco de Mayo Trash Panda Suit (only if purchased within the launch month of May)

(On Xbox) - Available Day One with Game Pass

Cosmic Hoarder Edition - $49.99 (Digital Only)

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Cinco de Mayo Trash Panda (only if purchased within the launch month of May)

Three-Day Early Access

Shama Lama's Influencer Accelerator Program (four missions)

Cinco de Mayo Trash Panda Suit

HR Enforcer Deluxe Suit

Gold Lamé Space Suit

Official Soundtrack and Artbook

(On Xbox) - Cosmic Hoarder Edition Upgrade available to Xbox Game Pass members on May 5

D1 Retail Edition - $49.99 (physical only)

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Cinco de Mayo Trash Panda Suit

Hott Whiz Deluxe Skin

Scratch and Sniff Pack-In

It seems like physical fans are getting the short end of the stick when it comes to in-game extras, but the scratch-and-sniff card sounds interesting at least.

No matter the version one decides to pick up, though, Revenge from the Savage Planet looks like it'll offer players a level of comedic fun similar to that of its predecessor. Those who dive in will once again find themselves dealing with the fallout of signing up with one of the future's many incompetent corporations, no doubt having to struggle through all sorts of trouble in their attempts to avoid getting killed by the dangerous products they'll have no choice but to use.

Fans will have at least four planets to struggle through this time, but at least they won't be alone.

The biggest change fans of Journey to the Savage Planet will notice in Revenge of the Savage Planet is the shift from a Metroid Prime-style first-person perspective to a third-person view. Also, this new game appears to be much more geared toward action and co-op multiplayer, since both have been featured heavily in promotional media thus far.

The scope appears to have increased dramatically as well. Players will have over four planets to explore this time around instead of just the one, and they'll be able to do much more than just jump around and harass the local wildlife. Players will have new moves to enjoy in combat, more character customization options, a personalized habitat and the ability to collect their favorite alien creatures.

This is all to say that fans will more than likely have a much bigger and grander adventure to enjoy in Revenge of the Savage Planet. Raccoon Logic's sense of humor also seems to be intact as well, if the trailers released so far are any indication, so there's a good chance that there will be a lot more laughs along the way too.