Anomaly Agent aims to blend a cyberpunk setting, action-platforming, parkour and endless runners in a way that hasn't been done before and succeeds wonderfully. It's a game that aims to do a lot of things with a neon-soaked setting and a time-warping storyline to weave the embattled agent, the agency and their work to prevent the end of the world as they know it by four time anomalies in the more traditional gaming form of bosses out to take over and control time with the time stone.

Classic '80s style action-platforming

Anomaly Agent puts forth a lot of effort into the great many things it does. You truly do get a package that combines classic '80s arcade-style action-platforming very much akin to Rolling Thunder, with a greater emphasis on melee combat and parkour-style action. The environment is both your enemy and ally at times since you'll be using it to navigate the world and use mid-air portal hopping to get from one point to another while also avoiding hazards like laser traps but need to use it to take enemies out too. Some areas have movable blocks you can attack to send them hurdling towards enemies, or you can slice the chain above a light fixture and take out foes that way.

Variety is the key to what the game offers, because while every stage has a common overall groundwork of platforming and action, it never has the exact same formula. You can begin an area with an endless runner-style section racing against a giant hand and obstacles emerging out of the environment like a bit of AKIRA nightmare fuel and then wind up in a metal-filled corridor punching enemies off of platforms and rolling under things to properly jump off of something to then land on more enemies with a downward strike. The core skills needed for success are ever-present and always tested to ensure that you never get rusty.

Anomaly Agent is an offense-minded game, but one that relies far more on defense to lead to more offense than any '80s arcade gem would have. There, the formula was largely the same and action-centric without much in the way of variety of what you could do. Even classics like Shinobi or Rolling Thunder were largely shooting-based and defense was largely limited to running out of the path of a projectile or careful placement to avoid being landed on by a boss. That element is still at work here, but with a lot more spices added to the mix to keep things interesting across the whole adventure. Having platforming-heavy areas alongside action-heavy ones before a larger narrative-focused area that slows the pace down keeps you glued to the screen.

Anomaly Agent controls nicely across the board with the analog stick being used for movement and that being about the closest thing to a complaint I can draw with the controls overall. D-pads feel more natural for side-scrolling games and especially so for games with twitch reflexes needed and having to use an analog stick for it does change the timing of your movements. D-pads are faster to work with although for longer play sessions, the analog stick setup is comfortable and the overall button layout is logical and easy to use in real-time.

The bumpers are used for parrying and rolling respectively, while the triggers allow for light and heavier projectile attacks -- whether they be with smaller items or with guns obtained from fallen enemies. Your melee options with the face buttons expand as the game goes on and every melee hit has a nice feel to it and flows well with the larger combo system. Having that in place makes expansive combos feel like a true accomplishment and chaining combos together after a tricky platforming sequence feels even better. Everything flows nicely together like a river and the action is reiminiscent of Donkey Kong Country in that regard.

Platforming feeds into the combat, which then dovetails into a different kind of platforming sequence. You can go from parkour to melee to an area where distance is needed to succeed, then right into a mini-boss or boss fight. The lack of a set formula for the adventure allows for the gameplay variety to all feel natural and even things that stick out like pseudo-stealth sections built into the narrative all work because of the sheer amount of variety in play -- nothing feels out of place here. The fluid feel of combat and platforming is also only possible thanks to the responsive controls, which are a must in both runners and normal platformers and action games -- so they had to be right on the money to make this game work. Luckily, the effort was put in and the end result is a fast-moving game that's a blast to play.

Vibrant gameplay and neon-soaked sci-fi

Visually, the world is vibrant and most stages stand out from one another. You could be fighting it out on vibrantly-colored cityscapes in one stage or then in a dank subway in the next. The lighting in each area will change and that also changes the vibe of each locale, though. An outdoor area with more sunlight and brighter colors feels different than a darker, more blue-lit underground stage. The Agent's animation is a nice mix of smooth and cartoonish and the broad movement reminds one of what would be seen in older anime like the second series of Lupin III with exaggerated key frames of animation amid more fluid action. Here, the core running is kept goofy, while the hand-to-hand combat is kept super-smooth. It's a nice contrast and works well for the action.

The audio design of Anomaly Agent is a mix of what one might expect from something so neon-soaked and sci-fi. There's a ton of synth music on display with rock in there that would be at home on a hair metal album. It evokes a couple of different big, defining parts of the '80s and the only thing missing is slower-tempo stuff like "In the Air Tonight"-style music to amp up the drama slowly throughout a stage or before a boss fight. The sound effect work is outstanding too, with each kind of hit sounding a bit different. A punch has a slighter effect than a kick, but nothing tops a bat to the face when it comes to how loud the hand-to-hand combat is. Conversely, you can tell that you're throwing a weak weapon when it makes only a slight thud compared to something like a gunshot that sounds like it's quickly tearing through flesh. Anomaly Agent's audio design from stem to stern is strong.

Closing Comments:

Anomaly Agent is a riot from beginning to end. It challenges you gradually and features a tough, but fair approach to fast-paced action-platforming and combat. Having fluidity in movement allows the gameplay flow to be smooth from each kind of action the player engages in and no stages ever outstay their welcome. Having different kinds of combat and platforming on display from area to area helps keep things fresh too. Visually, it accomplishes its goal of evoking the '80s while still featuring lighting effects that weren't possible in the era while the soundtrack offers a satisfying blend of synth and rock to change the mood up whenever it's needed. Anyone seeking fast-paced thrills should check out Anomaly Agent.